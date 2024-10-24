Upcoming webinar Register to attend this webinar live. Date ‌

‌

Schedule Webinar 40 min

Persona’s infrastructure team supports 100 engineers, with a tech stack centered on a Ruby on Rails monolith.

In this webinar, we’ll discuss how Buildkite unlocked Persona's scale to meet their aggressive growth goals with CI/CD.

Eliminated bottlenecks and improved build performance with dynamic pipelines that scale automatically

Reduced costs using spot instances for CI through GCE

Reduced test flakiness 30% using Buildkite’s Test Engine

Join us to learn how you can apply these strategies to your own CI/CD infrastructure.

Registration provides access to both the live session and a post-event recording.