  1. Solutions
  2. /
  3. Workflows for AI/ML
  4. /
  5. MCP Server

Buildkite MCP Server

Smart tools for smarter AI agents

Our Model Context Protocol (MCP) server lets you do more than just analyze build logs and test results. With our MCP server, you can assess and fix failed builds, create and optimize pipelines, remove bottlenecks, maintain compliance, and more.

Our unique approach provides precision log access, full pipeline control, and enterprise authentication — enabling faster action, lower costs, and more accurate AI responses.

MCP chip illustration

Specialized tools that keep the conversation focused

CI/CD pipelines can generate massive logs that burn through tokens, inflate context windows, and ultimately lead AI agents down the wrong path. Our MCP server's intelligent log-parsing engine converts logs to Apache Parquet format and caches them before returning them to agents, so those agents get only the context they need. The result is AI interactions that are faster, more accurate, and more token-efficient.

  1. Agents ingest only critical context — never full logs — which means faster analysis and lower operational costs
  2. Specialized tools like wait_for_build keep agents from wastefully polling for job status, cutting token usage and accelerating workflows
  3. More than two dozen tools enable read/write actions over your pipelines, build jobs, logs, artifacts, annotations, and Test Engine test suites

Flexible deployment options for easy adoption and scale

Get up and running quickly and securely with our hosted MCP server — just point your agent to https://mcp.buildkite.com/mcp and let OAuth handle the rest, no downloads or API tokens necessary. For greater control and customization, you can also install and run the server locally, either through Docker, Homebrew, or by building directly from source.

  1. Choose the right server for you — local or remote — based on the needs of your workflow
  2. Deploy easily across your organization, and keep up to date, with remote MCP, using your existing OAuth/SSO integration for enterprise-wide availability
  3. Deploy within your own infrastructure for machine-to-machine automation, closed-loop workflows, or more advanced CI/CD pipeline integrations

Using the Buildkite MCP server

Bootstrap and extend your CI/CD pipelines intelligently

Use the MCP server with Context7 to spin up new pipelines from scratch (or build onto existing ones) based on your code and our latest LLM-ready documentation.

> Create a new pipeline that builds, tests, and releases the Go app in this repository. Include a manual-approval step before the release, and record all test results as a Buildkite annotation. Use Context7.
Examine code base
Fetch latest Buildkite docs from Context7
Use Buildkite MCP server to create a new pipeline
✓ Creat new pipeline to build and test app
✓ Add annotation results
✓ Block on human approval with an input step

Debug and fix CI failures with precision tooling

Use the MCP server’s intelligent log fetching, parsing, and caching features to analyze and identify CI failures efficiently and iterate quickly toward working results.

> Tell me why the latest PR build for this branch failed, then fix it and push a commit. Repeat until the build passes.
Fetch relavant slice of failed logs from latest build
✓ Locate issue
✓ Determine fix
Write fix and pushing change with git cli
Use wait_for_build
✓ Wait for build to complete
✓ Verify fix

Understand complex CI/CD pipelines more easily

Complex delivery processes can be hard for newcomers to approach. Use the MCP server to help onboard new team members and get them contributing quickly.

> How does this monorepo pipeline work? How does the messaging service get built, tested, and promoted into production?
Fetch Buildkite Pipeline configuration
Examine codebase and interdependencies
Fetch latest Buildkite docs from Context7
Explains build and promotion process in natural language

Identify performance bottlenecks and continuously improve

Use the MCP server to track real-time and historical performance data to find opportunities for improvement and keep your delivery processes running smoothly.

> This pipeline takes longer to build than it should. When did it slow down — and how can I make it faster?
Fetch recent Buildkite pipeline history
Analyze historic performance data
Cross reference git history to find where slowdown occurred
Suggests approriate remediation

Works with all your favorite tools

VS Code

Cursor

Claude

Amp

Windsurf

Resources

What's new in the Buildkite MCP server

Buildkite MCP server documentation

Buildkite MCP server repository

Frequently asked questions

Got a question that’s not on our list? Want a demo? Just want to chat? Get in touch.

Yes, it is! Our MCP server is fully open source and available on GitHub. Feedback and contributions are welcome.

MCP tools often pass API payloads directly to agents — but this creates problems in CI/CD scenarios, given how large and verbose build logs can be. To help keep token waste and context bloat to a minimum, our MCP tools convert logs to Apache Parquet format and cache them on demand, allowing agents to make more targeted queries and get back more focused and relevant results. See the MCP server documentation for details.

Not directly. Our docs are fully available in Markdown and kept up-to-date in Context7, but to use the Context7 MCP server, you'll need to install and configure it separately.

Start turning complexity into an advantage

Create an account to get started with a 30-day free trial. No credit card required.

