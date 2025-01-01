Buildkite MCP Server

CI/CD pipelines can generate massive logs that burn through tokens, inflate context windows, and ultimately lead AI agents down the wrong path. Our MCP server's intelligent log-parsing engine converts logs to Apache Parquet format and caches them before returning them to agents, so those agents get only the context they need. The result is AI interactions that are faster, more accurate, and more token-efficient.

Agents ingest only critical context — never full logs — which means faster analysis and lower operational costs Specialized tools like wait_for_build keep agents from wastefully polling for job status, cutting token usage and accelerating workflows More than two dozen tools enable read/write actions over your pipelines, build jobs, logs, artifacts, annotations, and Test Engine test suites