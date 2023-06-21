  1. Resources
  How Persona reduced flaky tests by 30% with Buildkite Test Engine

How Persona reduced flaky tests by 30% with Buildkite Test Engine

Cutting build time and cost at Persona by combining dynamic pipelines with Buildkite Test Engine

How Persona reduced flaky tests by 30% with Buildkite Test Engine
Length
40 minutes

Persona’s infrastructure team supports 100 engineers, with a tech stack centered on a Ruby on Rails monolith.

In this webinar, we’ll discuss how Buildkite unlocked Persona's scale to meet their aggressive growth goals with CI/CD.

  • Eliminated bottlenecks and improved build performance with dynamic pipelines that scale automatically
  • Reduced costs using spot instances for CI through GCE
  • Reduced test flakiness 30% using Buildkite’s Test Engine

Join us to learn how you can apply these strategies to your own CI/CD infrastructure.

Registration provides access to both the live session and a post-event recording.

