Persona’s infrastructure team supports 100 engineers, with a tech stack centered on a Ruby on Rails monolith.
In this webinar, we’ll discuss how Buildkite unlocked Persona's scale to meet their aggressive growth goals with CI/CD.
- Eliminated bottlenecks and improved build performance with dynamic pipelines that scale automatically
- Reduced costs using spot instances for CI through GCE
- Reduced test flakiness 30% using Buildkite’s Test Engine
Join us to learn how you can apply these strategies to your own CI/CD infrastructure.
