How Persona reduced its flaky test rate from 30% to 7%

Description

Join Ian Chesal, Head of Infrastructure at Persona Identities, and Mike Morgan, Solutions Architect at Buildkite, as they talk about strategies Persona uses to make their builds faster and more reliable, all while reducing cost.



We'll touch on:

Migrating source code control and CI/CD systems while seamlessly supporting a 100-person engineering team

Using dynamic pipelines to scale CI to 1000+ nodes at peak periods

Incorporating merge queues, flake analysis to set reliability SLAs, and massive test parallelization to keep builds quick, despite a growing team and codebase

Reducing costs while increasing capacity using GCE spot instances

The importance of software delivery systems that are flexible enough to meet changing team and business needs

Register to learn how you can apply these strategies to your own CI/CD infrastructure.

