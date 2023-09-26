How Persona reduced its flaky test rate from 30% to 7%

Learn how Persona migrated source code control and CI/CD systems to achieve faster builds at lower cost.

Description

Join Ian Chesal, Head of Infrastructure at Persona Identities, and Mike Morgan, Solutions Architect at Buildkite, as they talk about strategies Persona uses to make their builds faster and more reliable, all while reducing cost.

We'll touch on:

  • Migrating source code control and CI/CD systems while seamlessly supporting a 100-person engineering team
  • Using dynamic pipelines to scale CI to 1000+ nodes at peak periods
  • Incorporating merge queues, flake analysis to set reliability SLAs, and massive test parallelization to keep builds quick, despite a growing team and codebase
  • Reducing costs while increasing capacity using GCE spot instances
  • The importance of software delivery systems that are flexible enough to meet changing team and business needs

Register to learn how you can apply these strategies to your own CI/CD infrastructure.

Registration provides access to both the live session and a post-event recording.

Related webinars

Buildkite presenter Mike Morgan with Rippling team members discussing reducing infrastructure cost through moving CI to AWS spot instances

40 minutes

How Rippling reduced cost and improved developer experience by moving CI to spot instances

Learn how Rippling optimizes CI/CD with Buildkite and AWS spot instances, including cost evaluation, managing spot challenges, ensuring fast builds, and maintaining developer experience.

Headshot of Mike Morgan

Mike Morgan
Building containers on Kubernetes: How to get unstuck

40 minutes

Building containers on Kubernetes: How to get unstuck

Learn about developer-friendly practices, choosing the right tools, and security implications to consider when building containers within containers.

Headshot of Peter BuckleyHeadshot of James McShane

Peter Buckley and James McShane
Buildkite presenter Mike Morgan hosting a webinar to demo best practices for CI/CD

40 minutes

CI/CD Best Practices: What we've learned from over 1,000 customers

Learn about running secure CI/CD at scale, including types of CI/CD, security considerations, and Buildkite's approach to CI/CD security.

Headshot of Daniel RingHeadshot of Mike Morgan

Daniel Ring and Mike Morgan

