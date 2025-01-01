Win Docker Buildkite Plugin
A Buildkite plugin to easily work with Windows Docker Containers from a Linux agent instance.
This currently only supports builds running within AWS Linux EC2 instances, e.g. the Elastic CI Stack for AWS.
Why?
- Docker Machine has poor support for running Windows Containers; and
- Buildkite has amazing support for Linux, but it relies somewhat heavily on Bash (hooks, plugins, etc) so pure Windows agents would lose some functionality (see https://github.com/buildkite/elastic-ci-stack-for-aws/issues/286); and
- Allow an easy way to run steps with-in Windows (via Windows Docker containers); and
- Docker Machine is being replaced by Docker Cloud; and
- Allow Windows code-bases to easily migrate steps to Linux (with the agent pool); and
- Nested virtualisation isn’t supported in AWS EC2 (e.g. Run a Windows VM on Linux)
How it Works
This plugin (currently) works by:
- Launching an official Amazon AMI of Microsoft Windows Server 2016 Core with Containers
- The same subnet of the current Elastic CI Stack agent instance will be used
- Exposing the (HTTP) Docker daemon port to the Elastic CI Stack agent instance (port 2375)
- Configuring the Docker client on the Linux agent to point to the Windows Docker Daemon (a supported use-case of Docker)
Launching a Windows EC2 instance per Buildkite EC2 instance allows security to be locked down, and the auto-scaling nature of Elastic CI to be fully utilised.
AWS EC2 AWS EC2
Amazon Linux 2 (Buildkite AMI) Windows Server 2016 w/Containers
+-----------------------------+ +---------------------------+
| +-------------------------+ | <<create/use>> | +-----------------------+ |
| | Your cloned source +---------------------> Your Windows Container| |
| | code (pipeline.yml, ..) | | | +-----------------------+ |
| +-------------+-----------+ | | +-----------------------+ |
| | | | | Windows Container #2 | |
| +-------------+-----------+ | <<launch>> | +-----------------------+ |
| | Win Docker Plugin +--------------------- |
| +----+--------------------+ | | +-----------------------+ |
| | | | | Docker Daemon | |
| +----v--------------------+ | TCP :2375 | +-----------^-----------+ |
| | Docker Client +---------------------------------+ |
| +-------------------------+ | | |
| | | |
| +-------------------------+ | ping | +-----------------------+ |
| | Buildkite Agent | <-------------------+ Scheduled Shutdown | |
| +-------------------------+ | | +-----------------------+ |
+-----------------------------+ +---------------------------+
Example
steps:
- label: 'Run a Windows Docker container'
command: 'docker run microsoft/dotnet-samples:dotnetapp-nanoserver'
plugins:
zsims/win-docker#v0.0.5:
aws_instance_type: 't2.medium'
Example with Buildkite Docker Plugin (TBD)
This plugin will soon work with the Buildkite Docker Plugin:
- Support “copying” data to the Windows host to allow mounting
Some of the defaults must be overriden (
mount-buildkite-agent, and
workdir) as they assume the target container is Linux:
steps:
- command: 'echo %GREETING% from Windows'
plugins:
zsims/win-docker#v0.0.5:
aws_instance_type: 't2.medium'
docker#v1.4.0:
image: 'microsoft/nanoserver:latest'
workdir: 'C:/workdir'
mount-buildkite-agent: false
shell: 'cmd /c'
environment:
- GREETING=Hello
Tests
To run the tests of this plugin, run
docker-compose run --rm tests
License
MIT (see LICENSE)