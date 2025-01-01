AWS SSM Buildkite Plugin
Inject SSM Parameters as environment variables into your build step.
Example
Add the following to your
pipeline.yml:
steps:
- command: echo "Param One equals \$PARAMETER_ONE"
plugins:
- zacharymctague/aws-ssm#v1.0.0:
parameters:
PARAMETER_ONE: /my/parameter
PARAMETER_TWO: /my/other/parameter
Configuration
parameters (Required, object)
- Specify a list of
key: valuepairs to inject as environment variables
Developing
To run the tests:
docker-compose run --rm tests
Contributing
- Fork the repo
- Make the changes
- Run the tests
- Commit and push your changes
- Send a pull request