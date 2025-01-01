  1. Resources
AWS SSM Buildkite Plugin

Inject SSM Parameters as environment variables into your build step.

Example

Add the following to your pipeline.yml:

steps:
  - command: echo "Param One equals \$PARAMETER_ONE"
    plugins:
      - zacharymctague/aws-ssm#v1.0.0:
          parameters:
            PARAMETER_ONE: /my/parameter
            PARAMETER_TWO: /my/other/parameter

Configuration

parameters (Required, object)

  • Specify a list of key: value pairs to inject as environment variables

Developing

To run the tests:

docker-compose run --rm tests

Contributing

  1. Fork the repo
  2. Make the changes
  3. Run the tests
  4. Commit and push your changes
  5. Send a pull request

Recommended plugins

AWS Secrets Manager

Read secrets from AWS Secrets Manager.

seek-oss seek-oss

Vault Secrets

Expose build secrets stored in Vault to your jobs.

Official

Vault Secrets

Expose build secrets stored in Vault to your jobs.

Official

