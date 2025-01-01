Expandable Buildkite Plugin
A Buildkite plugin to expand properties in files with values.
Example
Expand a property in a file
steps:
- plugins:
- xwlee/expandable#v1.0.0:
files:
- /path/to/file/config.josn
properties:
LOG_LEVEL: error # string value
In your code, add the property surrounded by
%property%
{
"baseUrl": "https://example.com",
"log_level": "%LOG_LEVEL%"
}
Expand properties in a file with env values
You can use
ENV. to specify an env value
steps:
- plugins:
- xwlee/expandable#v1.0.0:
files:
- /path/to/file/config.json
properties:
HIRER_LOGIN_ID: ENV.login_id # env value
HIRER_PASSWORD: ENV.password # env value
In your code, add the properties surrounded by
%property%
{
"baseUrl": "https://example.com",
"loginID": "%HIRER_LOGIN_ID%",
"password": "%HIRER_PASSWORD%"
}
Expand properties in all files in a directory
You can also specify the directory to expand
steps:
- plugins:
- xwlee/expandable#v1.0.0:
directories:
- /path/config
properties:
LOG_LEVEL: error # string value
License
MIT (see LICENSE)