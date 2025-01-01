Graphite CI
The Graphite CI buildkite plugin allows you to define when to run CI.
Common optimizations include:
- Only running CI on the bottom N PRs of a stack
- Only running CI once downstack CI has passed
Usage
-
First, get your CI token from https://app.graphite.dev/ci
-
Then, add the CI step to your pipeline file:
steps:
- plugins:
- withgraphite/graphite-ci#main:
graphite_token: 'XXX'
To instead use a
specific version of
this action, replace
@main with
@v1.0 (or whatever the current latest
version is).