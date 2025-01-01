  1. Resources
  2. /
  3. Plugins
  4. /
  5. cloud-functions-buildkite-plugin

Actions Status Actions Status Version Plugin Status

Cloud Functions Buildkite Plugin

This buildkite plugin can be used to deploy code to Cloud Functions

See the plugin tester for testing examples and usage, and the Buildkite docs on writing plugins to understand everything in this repo.

Using the plugin

If the version number is not provided then the most recent version of the plugin will be used. Do not use version number as main or any branch name.

Simple

steps:
  - plugins:
      - wayfair-incubator/cloud-functions#v0.1.2:
          gcp_project: "gcp-us-project"
          gcp_region: "us-central1"
          cloud_function_name: "function-1"
          cloud_function_directory: "directory/function-code"

Configuration

Required

gcp_project (required, string)

The name of the GCP project you want to deploy to.

Example: gcp-us-project

gcp_region (required, string)

GCP region where the cloud function is hosted.

Example: us-central1

cloud_function_name (required, string)

Name of the cloud function in GCP.

Example: function-1

cloud_function_directory (required, string)

The directory in your repository where you are storing the code files for the cloud function.

Example: directory/function-code

Secret

This plugin expects GCP_SERVICE_ACCOUNT is placed as an environment variable. Make sure to store it securely!

env:
  gcp_service_account: '{"email": ""}'

Contributing

See the Contributing Guide for additional information.

To execute tests locally (requires that docker and docker-compose are installed):

docker-compose run py-test

Credits

This plugin was originally written by Jash Parekh for Wayfair.

Recommended plugins

ECS Deploy

Deploy to ECS.

Official

Cloud Foundry Deploy

Deploys your application to Cloud Foundry.

egen egen

Lambda Deployer

Deploy Lambda Code.

envato-archive envato-archive

The plugins listed on this webpage are provided for informational purposes only. They have not undergone any formal security review or assessment. While we strive to provide useful resources, we cannot guarantee the safety, reliability, or integrity of these plugins. Users are strongly advised to conduct their own security evaluations before downloading, installing, or using any plugin. By using these plugins, you acknowledge and accept any risks associated with their use. We disclaim any liability for any harm or damages arising from the use of the plugins listed.

Start turning complexity into an advantage

Create an account to get started with a 30-day free trial. No credit card required.

Get started View pricing
Buildkite Pipelines

Platform

  1. Pipelines
  2. Pipeline templates
  3. Public pipelines
  4. Test Engine
  5. Package Registries
  6. Mobile Delivery Cloud
  7. Pricing

Hosting options

  1. Self-hosted agents
  2. Mac hosted agents
  3. Linux hosted agents

Resources

  1. Docs
  2. Blog
  3. Changelog
  4. Webinars
  5. Plugins
  6. Case studies
  7. Events
  8. Comparisons

Company

  1. About
  2. Careers
  3. Press
  4. Brand assets
  5. Contact

Solutions

  1. Replace Jenkins
  2. Workflows for AI/ML
  3. Testing at scale
  4. Monorepo mojo
  5. Bazel orchestration

Legal

  1. Terms of Service
  2. Acceptable Use Policy
  3. Privacy Policy
  4. Subprocessors
  5. Service Level Agreement

Support

  1. System status
  2. Forum
© Buildkite Pty Ltd 2025