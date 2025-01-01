Cloud Functions Buildkite Plugin
This buildkite plugin can be used to deploy code to Cloud Functions
See the plugin tester for testing examples and usage, and the Buildkite docs on writing plugins to understand everything in this repo.
Using the plugin
If the version number is not provided then the most recent version of the plugin will be used. Do not use version number as
main or any branch name.
Simple
steps:
- plugins:
- wayfair-incubator/cloud-functions#v0.1.2:
gcp_project: "gcp-us-project"
gcp_region: "us-central1"
cloud_function_name: "function-1"
cloud_function_directory: "directory/function-code"
Configuration
Required
gcp_project (required, string)
The name of the GCP project you want to deploy to.
Example:
gcp-us-project
gcp_region (required, string)
GCP region where the cloud function is hosted.
Example:
us-central1
cloud_function_name (required, string)
Name of the cloud function in GCP.
Example:
function-1
cloud_function_directory (required, string)
The directory in your repository where you are storing the code files for the cloud function.
Example:
directory/function-code
Secret
This plugin expects
GCP_SERVICE_ACCOUNT is placed as an environment variable. Make sure to store it securely!
env:
gcp_service_account: '{"email": ""}'
Contributing
See the Contributing Guide for additional information.
To execute tests locally (requires that
docker and
docker-compose are installed):
docker-compose run py-test
Credits
This plugin was originally written by Jash Parekh for Wayfair.