submodule-checkout-buildkite-plugin
This plugin enables you to specify which submodules of a repo you would like to checkout, on top of your base repo.
If no submodules are supplied, this will still override the default checkout buildkite provides, and do a shallow checkout of your base repo.
Given the submodule arguments supplied are just used inline for a checkout command like so:
git submodule checkout --init ${submodule}, this means you can also provide additional flags like
--recursive to the submodule arg you provide, if required.
Using the plugin
steps:
- label: "My pipeline step"
plugins:
- https://github.com/viviedu/submodule-checkout-buildkite-plugin.git#1.0.0:
checkouts:
- git submodule update --init my-submodule
- git -C my-submodule submodule update --init my-nested-submodule
- git submodule update --init --recursive my-other-submodule