monofo
A Buildkite dynamic pipeline generator for monorepos.
monofo lets you split
your
.buildkite/pipeline.yml into multiple components, each of which will
only be run if it needs to be (based on what’s changed since the last build).
Monofo keeps your pipeline running the same way it always has (e.g. you don’t have to split your pipeline and use triggers), while potentially saving heaps of time by only building what you need.
Basic usage
Instead of calling
buildkite-agent pipeline upload in the first step of a
pipeline, execute
monofo pipeline which will output the dynamic pipeline on
stdout:
npx monofo pipeline | buildkite-agent pipeline upload
To make this easier, Monofo supports configuration as a Buildkite plugin, so an example to generate your pipeline might be:
steps:
- name: ":pipeline: Generate pipeline"
command: echo "Monorepo pipeline uploaded"
plugins:
- seek-oss/aws-sm#v2.2.1: # for example, but your secret management might be e.g. via S3 bucket or "env" file instead
env:
BUILDKITE_API_ACCESS_TOKEN: "global/buildkite-api-access-token"
- vital-software/monofo#v5.0.12:
generate: pipeline
Note that Monofo requires an environment variable to be configured, allowing it
to access the Buildkite API. This is the
BUILDKITE_API_ACCESS_TOKEN
environment variable. See Configuration for details.
Splitting pipelines using multiple
pipeline.yml files
Split your
.buildkite/pipeline.yml into whatever components you’d like
and give them with a short name, like:
pipeline.<component>.yml. Each of these
pipeline files can contain their own set of steps and environment variables.
Next, add a
monorepo configuration section to the top of each of these
component pipelines. Declare any input (
produces) and output (
expects)
artifacts that your pipeline either builds or needs. An example configuration is:
monorepo:
expects: node-modules.tar.gz
produces: app.tar.gz
matches:
- serverless.yml
- app/**.ts
The
matches configuration defines a set of (minimatch) glob-style paths to
match. If there are any differences on your build that match (when compared to
a carefully selected base commit), the component build is fully included in the
resulting output pipeline.
However, if there are no matches for a component, its steps will be replaced by “dummy steps” that will download the artifacts that would have been produced had the component run (these artifacts are downloaded from the base commit’s build).
For convenience, if you change
pipeline.foo.yml, that change will
automatically be considered matching for the
foo pipeline, without having to
add that pipeline file to the
matches array yourself.
Features
Get artifacts for skipped components with
expects/
produces
A pipeline configuration can define the artifacts that the component build
expects in
order to run, and those that the build
produces if successful. For example:
monorepo:
expects: blah.cfg
produces: output/foo.zip
[...]
These are used:
- to put the component pipelines into a dependency order
- to know what artifacts should be pulled from a previous build when needed (i.e. when a component pipeline can be skipped)
Deflate/inflate artifacts to convenient archive formats
See artifacts for more information
You can use the plugin to
upload and
download artifacts to compressed tarballs
using good compression algorithms such as
lz4, or even content-addressing-based
caching systems such as
desync (a casync
implementation)
The following breaks your
node_modules/ artifact up into chunks, and caches
the chunks locally and on S3:
env:
MONOFO_DESYNC_STORE: "s3+https://s3.amazonaws.com/some-bucket/desync/store"
MONOFO_DESYNC_CACHE: "/tmp/monofo/desync-store"
steps:
- command: yarn install
plugins:
- vital-software/monofo#v5.0.12:
upload:
node-modules.catar.caibx:
- "node_modules/"
The resulting
node-modules.catar.caibx only contains pointers to the full content
chunks, and as a result, is only 200KiB for a 500MB node_modules/ artifact. This
means it can upload/download in seconds.
Content-based build skipping (
pure)
See content-based build skipping for more information
You can mark a pipeline as pure by setting the
monorepo.pure flag to
true -
this indicates that it doesn’t have side-effects other than producing its
artifacts, and the only inputs it relies on are listed in its
matches.
Doing so enables an extra layer of caching, based on the contents of the input files. For example:
monorepo:
pure: true
matches:
- package.json
- yarn.lock
In any future build, if
package.json and
yarn.lock have the same content,
this pipeline will be skipped.
Branch inclusion/exclusion filters
If you require more specificity for what branches do or do not run your pipelines, there is a branch filter that matches the Buildkite step-level branch filtering rules.
monorepo:
expects: blah.cfg
produces: output/foo.zip
branches: 'main'
Controlling what is included
These rules are applied in the order listed here.
PIPELINE_RUN_ALL
If you set the environment variable
PIPELINE_RUN_ALL=1, all parts of the
pipeline will be output; this is a good way to “force a full build”, or disable
monofo temporarily.
PIPELINE_RUN_ONLY
If you set
PIPELINE_RUN_ONLY=component-name, that component will be included,
and others excluded, regardless of matches. Pipeline-level
depends_on will
still be respected.
PIPELINE_RUN_*, PIPELINE_NO_RUN_*
If you set
PIPELINE_RUN_<COMPONENT_NAME>=1, that component will be included,
even if it wouldn’t ordinarily. And if you set
PIPELINE_NO_RUN_<COMPONENT_NAME>
that component will never be included, even if it does have matches.
Configuration
The main required piece of configuration is the
BUILDKITE_API_ACCESS_TOKEN
Buildkite API access token
When calculating the commit to diff against, monofo uses Buildkite API to look
up the last successful build of the current branch. To do so, monofo needs a
Buildkite API access token set as the environment variable
BUILDKITE_API_ACCESS_TOKEN. You’d probably set this in your Buildkite build
secrets.
The token only needs the
read_builds scope. We need an API token, not an
agent token.
DynamoDB setup
DynamoDB setup is only required if you’re intending to use pure mode
Development
yarn commit- Start a commit with formatting
yarn test- Runs the tests
yarn build- Compiles Typescript
Command Topics
monofo autocomplete- display autocomplete installation instructions
monofo base-commit- output a base commit hash, against which the current build would be compared
monofo commands- list all the commands
monofo deflate- deflate a tar resource into a given artifact name
monofo download- Downloads the given list of artifacts, inflating them if they are suitable archives
monofo hash- hash the specified component and output the value
monofo inflate- install a DynamoDB table to store cache pointers for pure builds
monofo install- install a DynamoDB table to store cache pointers for pure builds
monofo list- list matching files for different parts of the pipeline
monofo pipeline- generate a dynamic pipeline.yml and output it
monofo record-success- Record success of a component of the build, so that we can skip it next time if possible
monofo uninstall- Uninstalls the Monofo DynamoDB tables
monofo upload- Produces a compressed tarball artifact from a given list of globs, and uploads it to Buildkite Artifacts
monofo version