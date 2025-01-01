  1. Resources
  2. /
  3. Plugins
  4. /
  5. rsync-buildkite-plugin

rsync Buildkite Plugin

A Buildkite plugin for performing file transfers via rsync. The plugin invokes rsync in the pre or post command phase to provide an artifact-like upload and download capacity.

Examples

Upload a build product directory into a build-specific output directory on a remote store:

steps:
  - plugins:
      - uw-ipd/rsync#v0.1:
          post: "-Rrv bin remote:/build/${BUILDKITE_BUILD_NUMBER}"

Upload a glob of files, note that artifact-path extended globbing (eg. path/**/*.log) is not supported:

steps:
  - plugins:
      - uw-ipd/rsync#v0.1:
          post: "-Rrv log/*/*.log remote:/build/${BUILDKITE_BUILD_NUMBER}"

${VAR} is interpolated at pipeline-upload time, not step evaluation time. Use $${VAR} to perform step-time interpolation of environment variables:

steps:
  - plugins:
      - uw-ipd/rsync#v0.1:
          post: "-Rrv bin remote:/build/$${BUILDKITE_JOB_ID}"

Upload via multiple invocations:

steps:
  - plugins:
      - uw-ipd/rsync#v0.1:
          post:
           - "-Rrv bin remote:/build/${BUILDKITE_BUILD_NUMBER}"
           - "-Rrv logs/*/*.txt remote:/build/${BUILDKITE_BUILD_NUMBER}/$${BUILDKITE_JOB_ID}"

Download before a command executes via the pre step:

steps:
  - plugins:
      - uw-ipd/rsync#v0.1:
          pre: "-rv remote:/build/ccache ./ccache"

Ugly Hacks

From man rsync, “Rsync is a fast and extraordinarily versatile file copying tool […] it offers a large number of options that control every aspect of its behavior and permit very flexible specification.”

:trollface:

Rsync does not support creation of nested output directories. Create a nested output directory via repeated “no-op” copies:

steps:
  - plugins:
      - uw-ipd/rsync#v0.1:
          post:
            - "-Rrv --exclude=* . remote:/build/artifacts"
            - "-Rrv --exclude=* . remote:/build/artifacts/${BUILDKITE_BRANCH}"
            - "-Rrv --exclude=* . remote:/build/artifacts/${BUILDKITE_BRANCH}/${BUILDKITE_BUILD_NUMBER}"
            - "-Rrv bin remote:/build/artifacts/${BUILDKITE_BRANCH}/${BUILDKITE_BUILD_NUMBER}"

Create a nested output directory via the “rsync-path trick”:

steps:
  - plugins:
      - uw-ipd/rsync#v0.1:
          post: "--rsync-path="mkdir -p /build/artifacts/${BUILDKITE_BRANCH}/${BUILDKITE_BUILD_NUMBER} && rsync" -Rrv bin remote:/build/artifacts/${BUILDKITE_BRANCH}/${BUILDKITE_BUILD_NUMBER}"

Configuration

pre

An rsync argument string, or array of rsync argument strings, to be executed before command.

post

An rsync argument string, or array of rsync argument strings, to be executed after command.

License

MIT (see LICENSE)

Recommended plugins

Artifacts

Upload and download artifacts.

Official

Artifact Push

Pushes build artifacts to a remote Git repository.

forumone forumone

The plugins listed on this webpage are provided for informational purposes only. They have not undergone any formal security review or assessment. While we strive to provide useful resources, we cannot guarantee the safety, reliability, or integrity of these plugins. Users are strongly advised to conduct their own security evaluations before downloading, installing, or using any plugin. By using these plugins, you acknowledge and accept any risks associated with their use. We disclaim any liability for any harm or damages arising from the use of the plugins listed.

Start turning complexity into an advantage

Create an account to get started with a 30-day free trial. No credit card required.

Get started View pricing
Buildkite Pipelines

Platform

  1. Pipelines
  2. Pipeline templates
  3. Public pipelines
  4. Test Engine
  5. Package Registries
  6. Mobile Delivery Cloud
  7. Pricing

Hosting options

  1. Self-hosted agents
  2. Mac hosted agents
  3. Linux hosted agents

Resources

  1. Docs
  2. Blog
  3. Changelog
  4. Webinars
  5. Plugins
  6. Case studies
  7. Events
  8. Comparisons

Company

  1. About
  2. Careers
  3. Press
  4. Brand assets
  5. Contact

Solutions

  1. Replace Jenkins
  2. Workflows for AI/ML
  3. Testing at scale
  4. Monorepo mojo
  5. Bazel orchestration

Legal

  1. Terms of Service
  2. Acceptable Use Policy
  3. Privacy Policy
  4. Subprocessors
  5. Service Level Agreement

Support

  1. System status
  2. Forum
© Buildkite Pty Ltd 2025