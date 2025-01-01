rsync Buildkite Plugin
A Buildkite plugin for
performing file transfers via
rsync. The plugin invokes
rsync
in the
pre or
post command phase to provide an artifact-like upload
and download capacity.
Examples
Upload a build product directory into a build-specific output directory on a remote store:
steps:
- plugins:
- uw-ipd/rsync#v0.1:
post: "-Rrv bin remote:/build/${BUILDKITE_BUILD_NUMBER}"
Upload a glob of files, note that artifact-path extended globbing (eg.
path/**/*.log) is not supported:
steps:
- plugins:
- uw-ipd/rsync#v0.1:
post: "-Rrv log/*/*.log remote:/build/${BUILDKITE_BUILD_NUMBER}"
${VAR} is interpolated at pipeline-upload time, not step evaluation
time. Use
$${VAR} to perform step-time interpolation of environment
variables:
steps:
- plugins:
- uw-ipd/rsync#v0.1:
post: "-Rrv bin remote:/build/$${BUILDKITE_JOB_ID}"
Upload via multiple invocations:
steps:
- plugins:
- uw-ipd/rsync#v0.1:
post:
- "-Rrv bin remote:/build/${BUILDKITE_BUILD_NUMBER}"
- "-Rrv logs/*/*.txt remote:/build/${BUILDKITE_BUILD_NUMBER}/$${BUILDKITE_JOB_ID}"
Download before a command executes via the
pre step:
steps:
- plugins:
- uw-ipd/rsync#v0.1:
pre: "-rv remote:/build/ccache ./ccache"
Ugly Hacks
From
man rsync, “Rsync is a fast and extraordinarily versatile file
copying tool […] it offers a large number of options that control every
aspect of its behavior and permit very flexible specification.”
Rsync does not support creation of nested output directories. Create a nested output directory via repeated “no-op” copies:
steps:
- plugins:
- uw-ipd/rsync#v0.1:
post:
- "-Rrv --exclude=* . remote:/build/artifacts"
- "-Rrv --exclude=* . remote:/build/artifacts/${BUILDKITE_BRANCH}"
- "-Rrv --exclude=* . remote:/build/artifacts/${BUILDKITE_BRANCH}/${BUILDKITE_BUILD_NUMBER}"
- "-Rrv bin remote:/build/artifacts/${BUILDKITE_BRANCH}/${BUILDKITE_BUILD_NUMBER}"
Create a nested output directory via the “rsync-path trick”:
steps:
- plugins:
- uw-ipd/rsync#v0.1:
post: "--rsync-path="mkdir -p /build/artifacts/${BUILDKITE_BRANCH}/${BUILDKITE_BUILD_NUMBER} && rsync" -Rrv bin remote:/build/artifacts/${BUILDKITE_BRANCH}/${BUILDKITE_BUILD_NUMBER}"
Configuration
pre
An rsync argument string, or array of rsync argument strings, to be
executed before
command.
post
An rsync argument string, or array of rsync argument strings, to be
executed after
command.
License
MIT (see LICENSE)