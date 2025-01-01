  1. Resources
bail-early-buildkite-plugin

If any jobs or triggered builds fail, cancel the parent build immediately

Usage

  1. Provide a Buildkite token with graphql and write_builds access via a BUILDKITE_TOKEN environment variable

  2. Add the plugin to your steps:

steps:
  - command: 'echo hi'
    plugins:
      - 'uber-workflow/bail-early#v1.1.0': ~

Any step using this plugin will cause the parent build to bail with an annotation linking to the failed job.

If this plugin is used in a build triggered by a trigger step, it will bail the parent build it was triggered from and add the annotation there instead.

Configuration

If you need to limit when the plugin is enabled, you can use the if parameter. Its value is eval’d in a bash conditional (e.g. if [ <your value here> ]; then...)

steps:
  - command: 'echo hi'
    plugins:
      - 'uber-workflow/bail-early#v1.1.0':
        if: '"$SHOULD_BAIL_EARLY" = "true"'

