bail-early-buildkite-plugin
If any jobs or triggered builds fail, cancel the parent build immediately
Usage
-
Provide a Buildkite token with graphql and
write_buildsaccess via a
BUILDKITE_TOKENenvironment variable
-
Add the plugin to your steps:
steps:
- command: 'echo hi'
plugins:
- 'uber-workflow/bail-early#v1.1.0': ~
Any step using this plugin will cause the parent build to bail with an annotation linking to the failed job.
If this plugin is used in a build triggered by a trigger step, it will bail the parent build it was triggered from and add the annotation there instead.
Configuration
If you need to limit when the plugin is enabled, you can use the
if parameter. Its value is eval’d in a bash conditional (e.g.
if [ <your value here> ]; then...)
steps:
- command: 'echo hi'
plugins:
- 'uber-workflow/bail-early#v1.1.0':
if: '"$SHOULD_BAIL_EARLY" = "true"'