github-repository-dispatch-buildkite-plugin
A Buildkite plugin that lets you trigger a Github workflow via a repository dispatch.
Example
Add the following to your
pipeline.yml:
steps:
- command: ls
env:
BUILDKITE_PLUGINS_ALWAYS_CLONE_FRESH: "true"
label: ":github: Trigger github workflow"
plugins:
- twonds/github-repository-dispatch#v0.7.1:
repository: '<your_path_to_repo>'
event_type: '<the_event_type_for_workflow>'
Configuration
repository (Required, string)
The repository path to use
event_type (Required, string)
The event type of the workflow to indicate what workflow event to trigger.
Developing
To run the tests:
docker-compose run --rm tests
Contributing
- Fork the repo
- Make the changes
- Run the tests
- Commit and push your changes
- Send a pull request
TODO
- Trigger Github workflow
- Wait for workflow to complete
- Report on Github workflow URL and status
- Wait on certain workflow status
- Complete test coverage
- Complete documentation