GCS rsync plugin
This plugin uploads files from your pipeline to a Google Cloud Storage bucket using
gsutil rsync. It runs the Cloud SDK Docker image so you don’t need
gcloud installed on the agent. Instead of using a service account key which isn’t a very secure method of credential exchange and management, this repo has been seutp to leverage GCP’s Workload Identity Federation setup; you can find overviews of setting this up in GCP with external IdP’s here. Because Buildkite supports OIDC we can configure our GCP WIP with Buildkite Agent as the OIDC provider; this process looks roughly like:
flowchart TD
A[Buildkite Job Starts] --> B[Buildkite Agent Requests OIDC Token]
B --> C[BUILDKITE_OIDC_TOKEN is Injected]
C --> D[pre-command Script Stores Token & Generates Credential JSON]
D --> E[gcloud Authenticates via WIF Provider]
E --> F[GCP WIF Provider Validates OIDC Token]
F --> G[PrincipalSet Maps to Workload Identity Pool]
G --> H[Impersonates buildkite-writer@ Service Account]
H --> I[buildkite-writer Has roles/storage.objectAdmin]
I --> J[Writes Object to GCS Bucket]
subgraph GCP
F
G
H
I
J
end
Example
Add the following to your
pipeline.yml:
steps:
- command: ":"
plugins:
- theopenlane/gcs-rsync#v1.0.5:
bucket: my-upload-bucket
source: templates
project: my-gcp-project
project-number: "123456789"
pool-id: "my-pool"
provider-id: "buildkite-oidc-provider"
service-account: "my-sa@my-gcp-project.iam.gserviceaccount.com"
Configuration
bucket(required): The name of the GCS bucket to sync to.
source: Local directory to upload (default:
templates).
project(required): GCP project ID.
project-number(required): Numeric GCP project number.
pool-id(required): Workload identity pool ID.
service-account(required): Service account email used for authentication.
provider-id: Workload identity pool provider ID. Defaults to the repository name. Set this when your identity provider has a different name.
The pre-command hook uses the supplied OIDC token file to generate a temporary
credential file with
gcloud iam workload-identity-pools create-cred-config.
The command hook then authenticates with this file before running
gsutil rsync.
The plugin uses
gsutil -m rsync to synchronize the source directory with the destination bucket.
Tests can be run with
bats tests from this directory.
Developing
Provide examples on how to modify and test, e.g.:
To run the linter:
task lint
To run the tests:
task test
Practical application
If you’re like us, you might have super sekretz in some of your repos you want to use in your GCP account - in our case we want to bop our pods on some files we keep in a repo. After using this plugin, you’d be able to do something like:
apiVersion: apps/v1
kind: Deployment
metadata:
name: core
spec:
replicas: 1
selector:
matchLabels:
app: core
template:
metadata:
labels:
app: core
spec:
serviceAccountName: bucket-mounter
volumes:
- name: treasure-map
emptyDir: {}
containers:
- name: core
image: ghcr.io/theopenlane/core:latest
volumeMounts:
- name: treasure-map
mountPath: /app/treasuremaps
- name: gcsfuse
image: gcr.io/gcsfuse/gcsfuse:latest
command: ["/bin/sh", "-c", "gcsfuse --implicit-dirs treasure-map-bucket /treasuremaps && sleep infinity"]
securityContext:
privileged: true
volumeMounts:
- name: treasure-map
mountPath: /treasuremaps
You can also see example Config Connector resources in the examples directory which represent the needed GCP resources to accomplish this setup.
Contributing
- Fork the repo
- Make the changes
- Run the tests
- Commit and push your changes
- Send a pull request