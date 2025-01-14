  1. Resources
This Buildkite plugin applies a base set of tags and labels to Docker images. Results will be stored in a directory. The directory’s path can be found in the DOCKER_METADATA_DIR environment variable.

Labels will be accessible through the DOCKER_METADATA_DIR/labels directory; tags will be accessible through the DOCKER_METADATA_DIR/tags directory. To parse them, iterate over each file’s lines.

Example

Add the following to your pipeline.yml:

steps:
  - command: ls
    plugins:
      - theopenlane/docker-metadata#v1.0.0:
          images:
          - 'theopenlane/core'

The default settings will create a tag with the git commit SHA. (e.g. theopenlane/image:12345678).

Also, the image will be labeled with the following labels:

  • org.opencontainers.image.source=$BUILDKITE_REPO
  • org.opencontainers.image.revision=$BUILDKITE_COMMIT
  • org.opencontainers.image.created=<Current date in ISO 8601>

Configuration

images (Required, array)

The image or set of images to build

extra_tags (Optional, array)

An extra set of tags to add to the image. E.g. latest or dev

tag_prefix (Optional, string)

Prefix all tags with provided string

title (Optional, string)

The title of the image. This will be persisted as the org.opencontainers.image.title label

licenses (Optional, string)

The licenses of the image. This will be persisted as the org.opencontainers.image.licenses label

vendor (Optional, string)

The vendor of the image. This will be persisted as the org.opencontainers.image.vendor label

debug (Optional, boolean)

Enable debug logging for this plugin

Developing

Requires taskfile - task lint and task test to validate updates to the plugin

Recommended plugins

Docker Compose

Run any CI step in isolated Docker containers using Docker Compose.

Official

Docker

Runs your build steps in Docker containers or other docker commands.

Official

Docker ECR Cache

Cache Docker images in Amazon ECR.

seek-oss seek-oss

