docker-metadata
This Buildkite plugin applies a base set of tags and labels to Docker images. Results will be stored in a directory. The directory’s path can be found in the
DOCKER_METADATA_DIR environment variable.
Labels will be accessible through the
DOCKER_METADATA_DIR/labels directory; tags will be accessible through the
DOCKER_METADATA_DIR/tags directory. To parse them, iterate over each file’s lines.
Example
Add the following to your
pipeline.yml:
steps:
- command: ls
plugins:
- theopenlane/docker-metadata#v1.0.0:
images:
- 'theopenlane/core'
The default settings will create a tag with the git commit SHA. (e.g.
theopenlane/image:12345678).
Also, the image will be labeled with the following labels:
org.opencontainers.image.source=$BUILDKITE_REPO
org.opencontainers.image.revision=$BUILDKITE_COMMIT
org.opencontainers.image.created=<Current date in ISO 8601>
Configuration
images (Required, array)
The image or set of images to build
extra_tags (Optional, array)
An extra set of tags to add to the image. E.g.
latest or
dev
tag_prefix (Optional, string)
Prefix all tags with provided string
title (Optional, string)
The title of the image. This will be persisted as the
org.opencontainers.image.title label
licenses (Optional, string)
The licenses of the image. This will be persisted as the
org.opencontainers.image.licenses label
vendor (Optional, string)
The vendor of the image. This will be persisted as the
org.opencontainers.image.vendor label
debug (Optional, boolean)
Enable debug logging for this plugin
Developing
Requires taskfile -
task lint and
task test to validate updates to the plugin