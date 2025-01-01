Honeycomb Marker Buildkite Plugin
A Buildkite plugin to add a marker in Honeycomb when you do something in Buildkite
Based heavily on Git Commit.
Doesn’t use Honeymarker - just uses the API (so nothing to install but JQ and CURL)
Example
steps:
- command: make
plugins:
- tendnz/honeymarker#v1.0.5:
message: "v1.0.0-prod"
writekey: ${HONEYCOMB_WRITE_KEY}
dataset: test-dataset
With all options customized:
steps:
- command: make
plugins:
- tendnz/honeymarker#v1.0.5:
message: "v1.1.${BUILDKITE_BUILD_NUMBER}"
writekey: ${HONEYCOMB_WRITE_KEY}
dataset: "dataset-name-here"
url: ${BUILDKITE_BUILD_URL}
updatekey: "deploy-$ENV"
Configuration
-
message (required))
The message for the marker.
-
writekey (required)
Your honeycomb write key. Put the actual values in your secrets and use the ENV name.
writekey: $YOUR_ENV_NAME
DONT put it into the YML!
-
dataset (required)
The name of the Honeycomb dataset to write to.
-
url (optional)
The URL to attach to the marker
-
type (optional)
The type. Freeform, but the same type will have the same color. Defaults to “deploy”
-
update (optional)
Should we update? set to “true” if so (default to false) (has to have a false be run first!)
Note that update uses a key from the previous “create”, which is stored in a meta-data variable. If you want overlapping markers, include a update key
-
updatekey (optional, recommended)
The key to use for overlapping markers. Means we can work out which marker to close when we update. The marker is stored based on the pipeline ID, eg
honeymarker-GUID_ID-updatekey, so if you are marking 2 datasets, you want to use the updatekey which ties it to that dataset (eg if you have a dev and staging dataset).
Usually just a bit of text, eg
deploy-$environment
Tests / Linting
you can try it out with
WRITEKEY=xxxxxxxx DATASET=your-dataset-name MESSAGE="Hello World" tests/quicktest.sh
To run the tests of this plugin, run
docker-compose run --rm tests
To run the Buildkite Plugin Linter, run
docker-compose run --rm lint
License
MIT (see LICENSE)