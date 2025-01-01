Git Tag Buildkite Plugin
A Buildkite plugin to tag the current head with a version and push it to the repo. Also makes a release in Github if you provide the right details
Based heavily on Git Commit.
Example
With no options, tags the
$BUILDKITE_BRANCH and pushes the tags, with a commit message like
Build #4:
steps:
- command: make
plugins:
- tendnz/git-tag#v1.0.7:
version: "v1.0.0-prod"
With all options customized:
steps:
- command: make
plugins:
- tendnz/git-tag#v1.0.7:
version: "v1.0.0-prod"
message: "Release to $ENV [$BUILDKITE_BUILD_NUMBER]"
githubtoken: $MY_GITHUB_TOKEN
reponame: tendnz/my-repo-name
prerelease: true
user:
- name: Bob Monkey
- email: bob@codemonkeys.com
Configuration
-
version (required))
A tag to use in
git tag $VERSION
-
message (optional, defaults to
$BUILDKITE_ORGANIZATION_SLUG/$BUILDKITE_PIPELINE_SLUG: Build $BUILDKITE_BUILD_NUMBER for $BUILDKITE_BRANCH")
The commit message
-
githubtoken (optional, required to enable releases)
If provided, this will attempt to make a release. Load your token into your ENV (as per all secrets) then use
githubtoken: $YOUR_ENV_NAME
DONT put it into the YML!
-
reponame (optional, but required if you want releases)
The name of the repo, eg tendnz/my-reop-name
-
prerelease (optional, defaults to
false)
Mark this as a prerelease or not.
-
draft (optional, defaults to
false)
Mark this as a draft or not.
-
user.email (optional)
If given, will configure the git user email for the repo.
-
user.name (optional)
If given, will configure the git user name for the repo.
Tests / Linting
To run the tests of this plugin, run
docker-compose run --rm tests
To run the Buildkite Plugin Linter, run
docker-compose run --rm lint
License
MIT (see LICENSE)