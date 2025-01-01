  1. Resources
  2. /
  3. Plugins
  4. /
  5. git-tag-buildkite-plugin

Git Tag Buildkite Plugin

A Buildkite plugin to tag the current head with a version and push it to the repo. Also makes a release in Github if you provide the right details

Based heavily on Git Commit.

Example

With no options, tags the $BUILDKITE_BRANCH and pushes the tags, with a commit message like Build #4:

steps:
  - command: make
    plugins:
      - tendnz/git-tag#v1.0.7:
          version: "v1.0.0-prod"

With all options customized:

steps:
  - command: make
    plugins:
      - tendnz/git-tag#v1.0.7:
          version: "v1.0.0-prod"
          message: "Release to $ENV [$BUILDKITE_BUILD_NUMBER]"
          githubtoken: $MY_GITHUB_TOKEN
          reponame: tendnz/my-repo-name
          prerelease: true
          user:
            - name: Bob Monkey
            - email: bob@codemonkeys.com

Configuration

  • version (required))

    A tag to use in git tag $VERSION

  • message (optional, defaults to $BUILDKITE_ORGANIZATION_SLUG/$BUILDKITE_PIPELINE_SLUG: Build $BUILDKITE_BUILD_NUMBER for $BUILDKITE_BRANCH")

    The commit message

  • githubtoken (optional, required to enable releases)

    If provided, this will attempt to make a release. Load your token into your ENV (as per all secrets) then use

      githubtoken: $YOUR_ENV_NAME

    DONT put it into the YML!

  • reponame (optional, but required if you want releases)

    The name of the repo, eg tendnz/my-reop-name

  • prerelease (optional, defaults to false)

    Mark this as a prerelease or not.

  • draft (optional, defaults to false)

    Mark this as a draft or not.

  • user.email (optional)

    If given, will configure the git user email for the repo.

  • user.name (optional)

    If given, will configure the git user name for the repo.

Tests / Linting

To run the tests of this plugin, run

docker-compose run --rm tests

To run the Buildkite Plugin Linter, run

docker-compose run --rm lint

License

MIT (see LICENSE)

Recommended plugins

GitHub Merged Pull Request

Checks out the GitHub PR merge ref rather than the branch HEAD.

seek-oss seek-oss

Git Commit

A Buildkite plugin to commit and push the results of a command to a git repository.

thedyrt thedyrt

Smooth Checkout

All the things you need during a Buildkite checkout.

hasura hasura

The plugins listed on this webpage are provided for informational purposes only. They have not undergone any formal security review or assessment. While we strive to provide useful resources, we cannot guarantee the safety, reliability, or integrity of these plugins. Users are strongly advised to conduct their own security evaluations before downloading, installing, or using any plugin. By using these plugins, you acknowledge and accept any risks associated with their use. We disclaim any liability for any harm or damages arising from the use of the plugins listed.

Start turning complexity into an advantage

Create an account to get started with a 30-day free trial. No credit card required.

Get started View pricing
Buildkite Pipelines

Platform

  1. Pipelines
  2. Pipeline templates
  3. Public pipelines
  4. Test Engine
  5. Package Registries
  6. Mobile Delivery Cloud
  7. Pricing

Hosting options

  1. Self-hosted agents
  2. Mac hosted agents
  3. Linux hosted agents

Resources

  1. Docs
  2. Blog
  3. Changelog
  4. Webinars
  5. Plugins
  6. Case studies
  7. Events
  8. Comparisons

Company

  1. About
  2. Careers
  3. Press
  4. Brand assets
  5. Contact

Solutions

  1. Replace Jenkins
  2. Workflows for AI/ML
  3. Testing at scale
  4. Monorepo mojo
  5. Bazel orchestration

Legal

  1. Terms of Service
  2. Acceptable Use Policy
  3. Privacy Policy
  4. Subprocessors
  5. Service Level Agreement

Support

  1. System status
  2. Forum
© Buildkite Pty Ltd 2025