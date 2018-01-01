Post buildkite plugin
A Buildkite plugin for running pipeline serial steps conditionally when a step has succeed or failed
The
post section defines one or more additional steps that are run upon
the completion of a command.
post can support any of of the following post-condition blocks:
failure,
success.
These condition blocks allow the execution of serial steps inside each condition
depending on the completion status of the step.
Example
The following pipeline will execute
annotate.sh, wait for completion, and then
cleanup.sh only when the command fails
steps:
- command: test.sh
plugins:
- telefonica/post#0.1.1:
post:
- when: failure
# steps is a string, note the `|`
steps: |
- command: email.sh
- wait
- command: clenaup.sh
- when: success
# steps is a string, note the `|`
steps: |
- command: slack.sh
How it works
The plugin evaluates the
command exit code, (via
post-command hook) and starts
adding one step after another dynamically using
buildkite-agent pipeline upload
When adding a pipeline dynamically, it’s executed by buildkite
directly after the step that added it.
But when a
wait is found after a failure in this situation,
the execution will be aborted.
The plugin transform the pipeline and uses this trick to add
steps one after another, making possible to have a serial
pipeline (with
wait) after failures.
Current limitations
- Only
wait,
commandand
pluginsare available as steps in the post section
- Parallel steps in the steps sections are not allowed when using
wait
This does not work
steps:
- command: test.sh
plugins:
- telefonica/post#0.1.1:
post:
- when: failure
steps: |
- command: annotate.sh
- command: email.sh
- wait
- command: clenaup.sh
But are allowed when not using
wait
This work
steps:
- command: test.sh
plugins:
- telefonica/post#0.1.1:
post:
- when: failure
steps: |
- command: annotate.sh
- command: email.sh
- command: clenaup.sh
License
Copyright 2018 Telefónica
Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the “License”); you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. You may obtain a copy of the License at
http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software distributed under the License is distributed on an “AS IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. See the License for the specific language governing permissions and limitations under the License.