1Password Secrets Buildkite Plugin
A Buildkite Plugin to read secrets from 1Password using the 1Password CLI.
It uses 1Password Connect Server and requires the host details and an access token to access the instance.
Example
steps:
- command: 'echo \$SECRET_A'
plugins:
- tapendium/1password-secrets#v2.3.0:
connect_host: http://secrets.services.local
connect_token: arn:aws:secretsmanager:aws-region:1234567890:secret:api-token-secret-name
env:
SECRET_A: "op://<vault>/<item>[/<section>]/<field>"
SECRET_B: "op://production/database/password"
Setting Connect Server host details and API token via environment variables
Connect Server host
OP_CONNECT_HOST and/or API token
OP_CONNECT_TOKEN may be set directly as environment variables
steps:
- command: 'echo \$SECRET_A'
plugins:
- tapendium/1password-secrets#v2.3.0:
env:
SECRET_A: "op://<vault>/<item>[/<section>]/<field>"
SECRET_B: "op://production/database/password"
Injecting secrets into files
Secrets can be injected directly into files which include secret references.
steps:
- command: 'echo \$SECRET_A'
plugins:
- tapendium/1password-secrets#v2.3.0:
file:
- path: fileWithSecretReferences
Injecting secrets into files with specified output file
Secrets can be injected into a template file containing secret references and written to a specified output file.
steps:
- command: 'echo \$SECRET_A'
plugins:
- tapendium/1password-secrets#v2.3.0:
file:
- path: fileWithSecretReferences
out: outputFileWithResolvedSecrets
Developing
To run the tests:
docker-compose run --rm tests