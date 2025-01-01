  1. Resources
1Password Secrets Buildkite Plugin

A Buildkite Plugin to read secrets from 1Password using the 1Password CLI.

It uses 1Password Connect Server and requires the host details and an access token to access the instance.

Example

steps:
  - command: 'echo \$SECRET_A'
    plugins:
      - tapendium/1password-secrets#v2.3.0:
          connect_host: http://secrets.services.local
          connect_token: arn:aws:secretsmanager:aws-region:1234567890:secret:api-token-secret-name
          env:
            SECRET_A: "op://<vault>/<item>[/<section>]/<field>"
            SECRET_B: "op://production/database/password"

Setting Connect Server host details and API token via environment variables

Connect Server host OP_CONNECT_HOST and/or API token OP_CONNECT_TOKEN may be set directly as environment variables

steps:
  - command: 'echo \$SECRET_A'
    plugins:
      - tapendium/1password-secrets#v2.3.0:
          env:
            SECRET_A: "op://<vault>/<item>[/<section>]/<field>"
            SECRET_B: "op://production/database/password"

Injecting secrets into files

Secrets can be injected directly into files which include secret references.

steps:
  - command: 'echo \$SECRET_A'
    plugins:
      - tapendium/1password-secrets#v2.3.0:
          file:
            - path: fileWithSecretReferences

Injecting secrets into files with specified output file

Secrets can be injected into a template file containing secret references and written to a specified output file.

steps:
  - command: 'echo \$SECRET_A'
    plugins:
      - tapendium/1password-secrets#v2.3.0:
          file:
            - path: fileWithSecretReferences
              out: outputFileWithResolvedSecrets

Developing

To run the tests:

docker-compose run --rm tests

License

MIT

