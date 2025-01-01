Node version manager tool (
n) buildkite plugin
Install and manage multiple node versions by leveraging the n tool
Example
Add the following to your
pipeline.yml:
steps:
- command: node --version
plugins:
- sv-oss/node-n#v0.1.2:
node-version: v15
Configuration
node-version (Optional, string)
The node version to install. (defaults to
lts)
This parameter accepts any input supported by the
n tool install command.
See the relevant documentation for more information
tool-install-dir (Optional, string)
Directory in which the N tool will be installed. (defaults to
$HOME/n)
Developing
To run the tests:
docker-compose run --rm tests
Contributing
- Fork the repo
- Make the changes
- Run the tests
- Commit and push your changes
- Send a pull request