GitHub PR Labels Buildkite Plugin

Retrieve the labels associated with a GitHub Pull Request and publish them as environment variable and/or build meta-data.

Multiple labels will appear as comma-separated values.

Pre-requisites for private repositories

When using with a private repository, a valid GitHub token (PAT) must be provided. It can be provided either inside an environment variable or inside a file. Other plugins can be used before this plugin to set up the token.

Examples

Publish the labels as environment variable (public repository)

The comma-separated list of labels will be published in the PULL_REQUEST_LABELS environment variable. The variable is accessible to all subsequent commands and plugins within the same step.

steps:
  - command: echo $$PULL_REQUEST_LABELS
    plugins:
      - sv-oss/github-pr-labels#v0.0.2:
          publish-env-var: PULL_REQUEST_LABELS

Publish the labels as environment variable (private repository)

In this example a valid GitHub token has been pre-loaded inside the GITHUB_TOKEN environment variable

The comma-separated list of labels will be published in the PULL_REQUEST_LABELS environment variable. The variable is accessible to all subsequent commands and plugins within the same step.

steps:
  - command: echo $$PULL_REQUEST_LABELS
    plugins:
      - sv-oss/github-pr-labels#v0.0.2:
          token-from:
            env: GITHUB_TOKEN
          publish-env-var: PULL_REQUEST_LABELS

Publish the labels as build meta-data (private repository)

In this example a valid GitHub token has been pre-loaded inside the /etc/github/token file

The comma-separated list of labels will be available in the pull-request-labels meta-data key. The meta-data key is accessible on all subsequent steps of the pipeline.

steps:
  - command: buildkite-agent meta-data get pull-request-labels
    plugins:
      - sv-oss/github-pr-labels#v0.0.2:
          token-from:
            file: /etc/github/token
          publish-metadata-key: pull-request-labels
  - wait: ~
  - command: buildkite-agent meta-data get pull-request-labels

Configuration

token-from (optional, {file | env})

Datasource for the github token. One of file or env subkeys must be provided

file (optional[mutually-exclusive with env], string)

File containing the github token

env (optional[mutually-exclusive with file], string)

Env var containing the github token

publish-env-var (optional, string)

Enables publishing the labels in an environment variable of specified name

publish-metadata-key (optional, string)

Enables publishing the labels in a build meta-data key of specified name

Developing

To run the tests:

docker-compose run --rm tests

Contributing

  1. Fork the repo
  2. Make the changes
  3. Run the tests
  4. Commit and push your changes
  5. Send a pull request

