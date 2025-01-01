GitHub PR Labels Buildkite Plugin
Retrieve the labels associated with a GitHub Pull Request and publish them as environment variable and/or build meta-data.
Multiple labels will appear as comma-separated values.
Pre-requisites for private repositories
When using with a private repository, a valid GitHub token (PAT) must be provided. It can be provided either inside an environment variable or inside a file. Other plugins can be used before this plugin to set up the token.
Examples
Publish the labels as environment variable (public repository)
The comma-separated list of labels will be published in the
PULL_REQUEST_LABELS environment variable.
The variable is accessible to all subsequent commands and plugins within the same step.
steps:
- command: echo $$PULL_REQUEST_LABELS
plugins:
- sv-oss/github-pr-labels#v0.0.2:
publish-env-var: PULL_REQUEST_LABELS
Publish the labels as environment variable (private repository)
In this example a valid GitHub token has been pre-loaded inside the GITHUB_TOKEN environment variable
The comma-separated list of labels will be published in the
PULL_REQUEST_LABELS environment variable.
The variable is accessible to all subsequent commands and plugins within the same step.
steps:
- command: echo $$PULL_REQUEST_LABELS
plugins:
- sv-oss/github-pr-labels#v0.0.2:
token-from:
env: GITHUB_TOKEN
publish-env-var: PULL_REQUEST_LABELS
Publish the labels as build meta-data (private repository)
In this example a valid GitHub token has been pre-loaded inside the /etc/github/token file
The comma-separated list of labels will be available in the
pull-request-labels meta-data key.
The meta-data key is accessible on all subsequent steps of the pipeline.
steps:
- command: buildkite-agent meta-data get pull-request-labels
plugins:
- sv-oss/github-pr-labels#v0.0.2:
token-from:
file: /etc/github/token
publish-metadata-key: pull-request-labels
- wait: ~
- command: buildkite-agent meta-data get pull-request-labels
Configuration
token-from (optional, {file | env})
Datasource for the github token. One of
file or
env subkeys must be provided
file (optional[mutually-exclusive with env], string)
File containing the github token
env (optional[mutually-exclusive with file], string)
Env var containing the github token
publish-env-var (optional, string)
Enables publishing the labels in an environment variable of specified name
publish-metadata-key (optional, string)
Enables publishing the labels in a build meta-data key of specified name
Developing
To run the tests:
docker-compose run --rm tests
Contributing
- Fork the repo
- Make the changes
- Run the tests
- Commit and push your changes
- Send a pull request