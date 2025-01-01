  1. Resources
  2. /
  3. Plugins
  4. /
  5. ssh-keyscan-buildkite-plugin

SSH Keyscan

Run ssh-keyscan into a known hosts file as a pre-command hook for use in Buildkite builds.

Your pipeline may be using HTTPS repositories but you also need to use SSH, so you can’t rely on built-in ssh keyscan priming your known hosts file. Or maybe you’re using Terraform with SSH modules. Or you’re doing SSH operations against a deployment environment.

Example

steps:
- plugins:
  - sj26/ssh-keyscan:
      host: github.com
  command: ssh clone git@github.com:buildkite/bash-example.git

Choosing known hosts location

By default, the host key will be scanned into ~/.ssh/known_hosts.

You can scan into a different location usign the known_hosts_path parameter:

steps:
- plugins:
  - sj26/ssh-keyscan:
      host: github.com
      known_hosts_path: /etc/ssh/ssh_known_hosts

Caveats

ssh-keyscan will always run, and always append to the known hosts file, even if the host entry already exists. This may be solved in a future version.

Only one host can be scanned. You can add this plugin multiple times as a workaround. Multiple hosts may be supported in a future version.

The plugins listed on this webpage are provided for informational purposes only. They have not undergone any formal security review or assessment. While we strive to provide useful resources, we cannot guarantee the safety, reliability, or integrity of these plugins. Users are strongly advised to conduct their own security evaluations before downloading, installing, or using any plugin. By using these plugins, you acknowledge and accept any risks associated with their use. We disclaim any liability for any harm or damages arising from the use of the plugins listed.

