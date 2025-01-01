SSH Keyscan
Run
ssh-keyscan into a known hosts file as a pre-command hook for use in Buildkite builds.
Your pipeline may be using HTTPS repositories but you also need to use SSH, so you can’t rely on built-in ssh keyscan priming your known hosts file. Or maybe you’re using Terraform with SSH modules. Or you’re doing SSH operations against a deployment environment.
Example
steps:
- plugins:
- sj26/ssh-keyscan:
host: github.com
command: ssh clone git@github.com:buildkite/bash-example.git
Choosing known hosts location
By default, the host key will be scanned into
~/.ssh/known_hosts.
You can scan into a different location usign the
known_hosts_path parameter:
steps:
- plugins:
- sj26/ssh-keyscan:
host: github.com
known_hosts_path: /etc/ssh/ssh_known_hosts
Caveats
ssh-keyscan will always run, and always append to the known hosts file, even if the host entry already exists. This may be solved in a future version.
Only one host can be scanned. You can add this plugin multiple times as a workaround. Multiple hosts may be supported in a future version.