Setup Crane
Installs
crane for use in Buildkite builds.
Example
steps:
- name: Copy docker image
plugins:
- sj26/setup-crane
command: crane copy "$SOURCE" "$TARGET"
Works well in combination with other plugins like docker compose which can build and push images and ecr which logs in to registries.
Select crane version to install
By default, the latest released version of crane will be installed.
You can select a version with the version parameter:
steps:
- plugins:
- sj26/setup-crane:
version: v0.5.1
command: crane version
Thanks
Inspired by the setup-crane GitHub Action.