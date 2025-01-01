  1. Resources
  2. /
  3. Plugins
  4. /
  5. docker-ecr-publish-buildkite-plugin

Docker ECR Publish Buildkite Plugin

GitHub Release

A Buildkite plugin to build, tag, and push Docker images to Amazon ECR.

Example

The following pipeline builds the default ./Dockerfile and pushes it to a pre-existing ECR repository my-repo:

steps:
  - plugins:
      - seek-oss/docker-ecr-publish#v2.4.0:
          ecr-name: my-repo

An alternate Dockerfile may be specified:

steps:
  - plugins:
      - seek-oss/docker-ecr-publish#v2.4.0:
          dockerfile: path/to/final.Dockerfile
          ecr-name: my-repo

Build-time variables are supported, either with an explicit value, or without one to propagate an environment variable from the pipeline step:

steps:
  - plugins:
      - seek-oss/docker-ecr-publish#v2.4.0:
          args:
            - BUILDKITE_BUILD_NUMBER # propagate environment variable
          branch-args:
            - BRANCH_TYPE=branch # explicit value
          default-args:
            - BRANCH_TYPE=default # explicit value
          ecr-name: my-repo

All images are tagged with their corresponding $BUILDKITE_BUILD_NUMBER.

Images built from the default branch are automatically tagged with latest. Additional tags may be listed:

steps:
  - plugins:
      - seek-oss/docker-ecr-publish#v2.3.0:
          branch-tags:
            - branch-$BUILDKITE_BUILD_NUMBER
          default-tags:
            # - latest
            - default-$BUILDKITE_BUILD_NUMBER
          ecr-name: my-repo
          tags:
            # - $BUILDKITE_BUILD_NUMBER
            - any-$BUILDKITE_BUILD_NUMBER

If you’re working with immutable image tags, you can disable the latest tag with the add-latest-tag property:

steps:
  - plugins:
      - seek-oss/docker-ecr-publish#v2.4.0:
          add-latest-tag: false
          ecr-name: my-repo

More complex branch workflows can be achieved by using multiple pipeline steps with differing branches:

steps:
  - branches: '!dev !prod'
    plugins:
      - seek-oss/docker-ecr-publish#v2.4.0:
          args: BRANCH_TYPE=branch
          ecr-name: my-repo
          tags: branch-$BUILDKITE_BUILD_NUMBER
  - branches: dev
    plugins:
      - seek-oss/docker-ecr-publish#v2.4.0:
          args: BRANCH_TYPE=dev
          ecr-name: my-repo
          tags: dev-$BUILDKITE_BUILD_NUMBER
  - branches: prod
    plugins:
      - seek-oss/docker-ecr-publish#v2.4.0:
          args: BRANCH_TYPE=prod
          ecr-name: my-repo
          tags: prod-$BUILDKITE_BUILD_NUMBER

Additional docker build arguments can be passed via the additional-build-args setting:

steps:
  - command: 'echo amaze'
    env:
      DOCKER_BUILDKIT: '1'
    plugins:
      - seek-oss/docker-ecr-publish#v2.3.0:
          additional-build-args: '--progress=plain --ssh= default=\$SSH_AUTH_SOCK'
      - docker#v3.5.0

This plugin can be used in combination with the Create ECR plugin to fully manage an ECR application repository within one pipeline step:

steps:
  - plugins:
      - seek-oss/create-ecr#v1.1.2:
          name: my-repo
      - seek-oss/docker-ecr-publish#v2.3.0:
          ecr-name: my-repo

This plugin can be used in combination with the Docker ECR Cache plugin to reuse a base image across pipeline steps:

steps:
  - command: npm test
    plugins:
      - seek-oss/docker-ecr-cache#v1.7.0:
          ecr-name: my-cache
          target: deps
      - docker#v3.5.0:
          volumes:
            - /workdir/node_modules
  - plugins:
      - seek-oss/docker-ecr-cache#v1.7.0:
          ecr-name: my-cache
          target: deps
      - seek-oss/docker-ecr-publish#v2.3.0:
          cache-from: ecr://my-cache # defaults to latest tag
          ecr-name: my-repo

We can target registries in other accounts and region(s), provided the current IAM user/role has the ability to auth against said account/registry:

steps:
  - plugins:
      - seek-oss/docker-ecr-publish#v2.3.0:
          account_id: '12345678910'
          region: eu-west-1
          ecr-name: my-repo
steps:
  - plugins:
      - seek-oss/docker-ecr-publish#v2.1.0:
          account_id: '12345678910'
          regions:
            - eu-west-1
            - us-west-2
          ecr-name: my-repo

Configuration

  • args (optional, array|string)

    Build args to provide to all builds. These are listed before the branch-specific branch-args and default-args properties in the resulting docker build command.

    Sensitive arguments should be propagated as an environment variable (MY_ARG instead of MY_ARG=blah), so that they are not checked into your source control and then logged to Buildkite output by this plugin.

  • add-latest-tag (optional, boolean)

    Whether to add a latest tag to default branch builds.

    Default: true

  • additional-build-args (optional, string)

    Allows specifying additional arguments directly to the docker build command.

  • branch-args (optional, array|string)

    Build args to provide to non-default branch builds.

  • branch-tags (optional, array|string)

    Tags to push on non-default branch builds.

  • build-context (optional, string)

    The Docker build context. Valid values are as per the API

    Default: .

  • cache-from (optional, array|string)

    Images for Docker to use as cache sources, e.g. a base or dependency image.

    Use standard Docker image notation (e.g. debian:jessie, myregistry.local:5000/testing/test-image), or the ecr://cache-repo:tag shorthand to point to an ECR repository in the current AWS account.

  • default-args (optional, array|string)

    Build args to provide to default branch builds.

  • default-tags (optional, array|string)

    Tags to push on default branch builds.

    Default: latest (non-removable)

  • dockerfile (optional, string)

    Local path to a custom Dockerfile.

    Default: Dockerfile

  • ecr-name (required, string)

    Name of the ECR repository.

  • account_id (optional, string)

    Account ID for ECR registry, defaults to output of aws sts get-caller-identity e.g. current account ID.

  • region (optional, array|string)

    Region the ECR registry is in, defaults to $AWS_DEFAULT_REGION and then eu-west-1 if not set.

  • regions (optional, array|string)

    Same as region. Both properties are optional, and they cannot be set at the same time.

  • tags (optional, array|string)

    Tags to push on all builds.

    Default: $BUILDKITE_BUILD_NUMBER (non-removable)

  • target (optional, string)

    When building a Dockerfile with multiple build stages, target can be used to specify an intermediate build stage by name as the final stage for the resulting image. This corresponds to the Docker CLI --target parameter.

  • save-digest-as-metadata (optional, string)

    Specify a Buildkite metadata variable to save the Docker image digest to, e.g. save-digest-as-metadata: runtime-image-digest.

  • driver (optional, string, one of buildkit, legacy)

    Default value legacy

    Specify a Buildkite driver to use for building the image, e.g. driver: buildkit.

  • progress-output (optional, string, one of plain, tty, auto)

    Only takes effect if driver: buildkit
    Default value plain

    Specify the progress output format, e.g. progress-output: tty.

  • disable-cache-metadata (optional, string)

    Only takes effect if driver: buildkit
    Default false

    Recommendation is to keep it false. Docker buildkit uses cached layers from a previously built image and listed in cache-from property. This greatly reduces time taken to build an image. Turning cache metadata off might significantly increase build time. e.g. disable-cache-metadata: true.

License

MIT (see LICENSE)

Recommended plugins

Docker Compose

Run any CI step in isolated Docker containers using Docker Compose.

Official

Docker

Runs your build steps in Docker containers or other docker commands.

Official

Docker ECR Cache

Cache Docker images in Amazon ECR.

seek-oss seek-oss

The plugins listed on this webpage are provided for informational purposes only. They have not undergone any formal security review or assessment. While we strive to provide useful resources, we cannot guarantee the safety, reliability, or integrity of these plugins. Users are strongly advised to conduct their own security evaluations before downloading, installing, or using any plugin. By using these plugins, you acknowledge and accept any risks associated with their use. We disclaim any liability for any harm or damages arising from the use of the plugins listed.

Start turning complexity into an advantage

Create an account to get started with a 30-day free trial. No credit card required.

Get started View pricing
Buildkite Pipelines

Platform

  1. Pipelines
  2. Pipeline templates
  3. Public pipelines
  4. Test Engine
  5. Package Registries
  6. Mobile Delivery Cloud
  7. Pricing

Hosting options

  1. Self-hosted agents
  2. Mac hosted agents
  3. Linux hosted agents

Resources

  1. Docs
  2. Blog
  3. Changelog
  4. Webinars
  5. Plugins
  6. Case studies
  7. Events
  8. Comparisons

Company

  1. About
  2. Careers
  3. Press
  4. Brand assets
  5. Contact

Solutions

  1. Replace Jenkins
  2. Workflows for AI/ML
  3. Testing at scale
  4. Monorepo mojo
  5. Bazel orchestration

Legal

  1. Terms of Service
  2. Acceptable Use Policy
  3. Privacy Policy
  4. Subprocessors
  5. Service Level Agreement

Support

  1. System status
  2. Forum
© Buildkite Pty Ltd 2025