Create ECR Buildkite Plugin

GitHub Release

A Buildkite plugin to create and manage an Amazon ECR repository.

Example

The following pipeline creates an ECR repository my-repo if it does not already exist, and sets the lifecycle policy to the default policies/default-lifecycle-policy.json:

steps:
  - command: echo 'use your new ECR repo here'
    label: ecr
    plugins:
      - seek-oss/create-ecr#v1.4.0:
          name: my-repo

A custom lifecycle policy and repository policy may be specified:

steps:
  - command: echo 'use your new ECR repo here'
    label: ecr
    plugins:
      - seek-oss/create-ecr#v1.4.0:
          lifecycle-policy: path/to/lifecycle-policy.json
          name: my-repo
          repository-policy: path/to/repository-policy.json

A custom ECR repository tags file may be specified:

steps:
  - command: echo 'use your new ECR repo here'
    label: ecr
    plugins:
      - seek-oss/create-ecr#v1.4.0:
          name: my-repo
          repository-tags-file: path/to/repository-tags-file.json

Multiple regions can be specified:

steps:
  - command: echo 'use your new ECR repo here'
    label: ecr
    plugins:
      - seek-oss/create-ecr#v1.4.0:
          name: my-repo
          regions:
            - us-west-2
            - ap-southeast-2

Configuration

  • name (required, string)

    Name of the ECR repository.

  • scan-on-push (optional, boolean)

    Whether to automatically scan images pushed to the ECR repository for vulnerabilities. Omitting this option will leave the existing image scanning configuration untouched.

  • repository-policy (optional, string)

    Path in local repository to the repository policy file.

  • lifecycle-policy (optional, string)

    Path in local repository to the lifecycle policy file.

  • repository-tags-file (optional, string)

    Path in local repository to the ecr repository tags file.

  • regions (optional, array of strings)

    Regions to push the images to. If not mentioned, current region is pulled from runtime config.

  • image-tag-mutability (optional, string)

    Sets the mutability settings for the repository. Can be MUTABLE or IMMUTABLE. Omitting this option will leave the mutability configuration untouched. When using seek-oss/docker-ecr-publish you should set add-latest-tag to false.

Troubleshooting

🚨 Error: No command has been provided

This plugin runs on a pre-command hook to allow it to be chained with other commands and plugins, like the docker-ecr-publish plugin. You will need to specify a command for the step, even if it is just a simple echo like in the examples above.

License

MIT (see LICENSE)

