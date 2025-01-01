Create ECR Buildkite Plugin
A Buildkite plugin to create and manage an Amazon ECR repository.
Example
The following pipeline creates an ECR repository
my-repo if it does not
already exist, and sets the lifecycle policy to the default
policies/default-lifecycle-policy.json:
steps:
- command: echo 'use your new ECR repo here'
label: ecr
plugins:
- seek-oss/create-ecr#v1.4.0:
name: my-repo
A custom lifecycle policy and repository policy may be specified:
steps:
- command: echo 'use your new ECR repo here'
label: ecr
plugins:
- seek-oss/create-ecr#v1.4.0:
lifecycle-policy: path/to/lifecycle-policy.json
name: my-repo
repository-policy: path/to/repository-policy.json
A custom ECR repository tags file may be specified:
steps:
- command: echo 'use your new ECR repo here'
label: ecr
plugins:
- seek-oss/create-ecr#v1.4.0:
name: my-repo
repository-tags-file: path/to/repository-tags-file.json
Multiple regions can be specified:
steps:
- command: echo 'use your new ECR repo here'
label: ecr
plugins:
- seek-oss/create-ecr#v1.4.0:
name: my-repo
regions:
- us-west-2
- ap-southeast-2
Configuration
-
name(required, string)
Name of the ECR repository.
-
scan-on-push(optional, boolean)
Whether to automatically scan images pushed to the ECR repository for vulnerabilities. Omitting this option will leave the existing image scanning configuration untouched.
-
repository-policy(optional, string)
Path in local repository to the repository policy file.
-
lifecycle-policy(optional, string)
Path in local repository to the lifecycle policy file.
-
repository-tags-file(optional, string)
Path in local repository to the ecr repository tags file.
-
regions(optional, array of strings)
Regions to push the images to. If not mentioned, current region is pulled from runtime config.
-
image-tag-mutability(optional, string)
Sets the mutability settings for the repository. Can be
MUTABLEor
IMMUTABLE. Omitting this option will leave the mutability configuration untouched. When using
seek-oss/docker-ecr-publishyou should set
add-latest-tagto false.
Troubleshooting
🚨 Error: No command has been provided
This plugin runs on a
pre-command hook to allow it to be chained with other commands and plugins, like the
docker-ecr-publish plugin.
You will need to specify a
command for the step, even if it is just a simple
echo like in the examples above.
License
MIT (see LICENSE)