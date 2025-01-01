  1. Resources
  2. /
  3. Plugins
  4. /
  5. tag-release-buildkite-plugin

Tag Release Buildkite Plugin

A Buildkite plugin for tagging the release commit.

Pre-requisites

This plugin records the environment and region as part of the tag name. These are extracted from the Step Key which must be in the format deployment:{env}:{region}:{name}

Example

Set mark_pending to true to set the “pending” tag in a pre-command hook before the deployment starts. Set mark_completed to true to set the “current” & “previous” tags as a post-command hook after the deployment has succeeded (and remove the “pending” tag). At least one of these parameters should be true, and it’s valid for them both to be true if your deployment only includes one step.

If you want to have release tags for different services deployed from the same repo, in the same or different build plans, you can provide a tag_identifier, that will be included in the tag name, to differentiate these.

Note the full tag name will be in the format deployment[/{tag_identifier}]/{env}/{region}/<current|pending|previous>.

Single Step Deployment:

env:
  ENVIRONMENT: prod
  REGION: us-west-2

steps:
  - label: "Single Deployment Step"
    key: "deployment:${ENVIRONMENT}:${REGION}:single-deployment-step"
    plugins:
    - ROKT/tag-release#v1.1.0:
        mark_pending: true
        mark_completed: true

Multi Step Deployment:

env:
  ENVIRONMENT: prod
  REGION: us-west-2

steps:
  - label: "First Deployment Step"
    key: "deployment:${ENVIRONMENT}:${REGION}:first-deployment-step"
    plugins:
    - ROKT/tag-release#v1.1.0:
        mark_pending: true

  - label: "Final Deployment Step"
    key: "deployment:${ENVIRONMENT}:${REGION}:last-deployment-step"
    plugins:
    - ROKT/tag-release#v1.1.0:
        mark_completed: true

Deployment of Multiple Services:

env:
  ENVIRONMENT: prod
  REGION: us-west-2

steps:
  - label: "Deploy Service One"
    key: "deployment:${ENVIRONMENT}:${REGION}:deploy-service-one"
    plugins:
    - ROKT/tag-release#v1.1.0:
        mark_pending: true
        mark_completed: true
        tag_identifier: service-one

  - label: "Begin Deployment of Service Two"
    key: "deployment:${ENVIRONMENT}:${REGION}:begin-deploy-service-two"
    plugins:
    - ROKT/tag-release#v1.1.0:
        mark_pending: true
        tag_identifier: service-two

  - label: "Complete Deployment of Service Two"
    key: "deployment:${ENVIRONMENT}:${REGION}:complete-deployment-service-two"
    plugins:
    - ROKT/tag-release#v1.1.0:
        mark_completed: true
        tag_identifier: service-two

Recommended plugins

ECS Deploy

Deploy to ECS.

Official

Cloud Foundry Deploy

Deploys your application to Cloud Foundry.

egen egen

Lambda Deployer

Deploy Lambda Code.

envato-archive envato-archive

The plugins listed on this webpage are provided for informational purposes only. They have not undergone any formal security review or assessment. While we strive to provide useful resources, we cannot guarantee the safety, reliability, or integrity of these plugins. Users are strongly advised to conduct their own security evaluations before downloading, installing, or using any plugin. By using these plugins, you acknowledge and accept any risks associated with their use. We disclaim any liability for any harm or damages arising from the use of the plugins listed.

Start turning complexity into an advantage

Create an account to get started with a 30-day free trial. No credit card required.

Get started View pricing
Buildkite Pipelines

Platform

  1. Pipelines
  2. Pipeline templates
  3. Public pipelines
  4. Test Engine
  5. Package Registries
  6. Mobile Delivery Cloud
  7. Pricing

Hosting options

  1. Self-hosted agents
  2. Mac hosted agents
  3. Linux hosted agents

Resources

  1. Docs
  2. Blog
  3. Changelog
  4. Webinars
  5. Plugins
  6. Case studies
  7. Events
  8. Comparisons

Company

  1. About
  2. Careers
  3. Press
  4. Brand assets
  5. Contact

Solutions

  1. Replace Jenkins
  2. Workflows for AI/ML
  3. Testing at scale
  4. Monorepo mojo
  5. Bazel orchestration

Legal

  1. Terms of Service
  2. Acceptable Use Policy
  3. Privacy Policy
  4. Subprocessors
  5. Service Level Agreement

Support

  1. System status
  2. Forum
© Buildkite Pty Ltd 2025