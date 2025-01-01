Tag Release Buildkite Plugin
A Buildkite plugin for tagging the release commit.
Pre-requisites
This plugin records the environment and region as part of the tag name. These are extracted from the Step Key which must be in the format
deployment:{env}:{region}:{name}
Example
Set
mark_pending to true to set the “pending” tag in a pre-command hook before the deployment starts. Set
mark_completed to true to set the “current” & “previous” tags as a post-command hook after the deployment has succeeded (and remove the “pending” tag). At least one of these parameters should be true, and it’s valid for them both to be true if your deployment only includes one step.
If you want to have release tags for different services deployed from the same repo, in the same or different build plans, you can provide a
tag_identifier, that will be included in the tag name, to differentiate these.
Note the full tag name will be in the format
deployment[/{tag_identifier}]/{env}/{region}/<current|pending|previous>.
Single Step Deployment:
env:
ENVIRONMENT: prod
REGION: us-west-2
steps:
- label: "Single Deployment Step"
key: "deployment:${ENVIRONMENT}:${REGION}:single-deployment-step"
plugins:
- ROKT/tag-release#v1.1.0:
mark_pending: true
mark_completed: true
Multi Step Deployment:
env:
ENVIRONMENT: prod
REGION: us-west-2
steps:
- label: "First Deployment Step"
key: "deployment:${ENVIRONMENT}:${REGION}:first-deployment-step"
plugins:
- ROKT/tag-release#v1.1.0:
mark_pending: true
- label: "Final Deployment Step"
key: "deployment:${ENVIRONMENT}:${REGION}:last-deployment-step"
plugins:
- ROKT/tag-release#v1.1.0:
mark_completed: true
Deployment of Multiple Services:
env:
ENVIRONMENT: prod
REGION: us-west-2
steps:
- label: "Deploy Service One"
key: "deployment:${ENVIRONMENT}:${REGION}:deploy-service-one"
plugins:
- ROKT/tag-release#v1.1.0:
mark_pending: true
mark_completed: true
tag_identifier: service-one
- label: "Begin Deployment of Service Two"
key: "deployment:${ENVIRONMENT}:${REGION}:begin-deploy-service-two"
plugins:
- ROKT/tag-release#v1.1.0:
mark_pending: true
tag_identifier: service-two
- label: "Complete Deployment of Service Two"
key: "deployment:${ENVIRONMENT}:${REGION}:complete-deployment-service-two"
plugins:
- ROKT/tag-release#v1.1.0:
mark_completed: true
tag_identifier: service-two