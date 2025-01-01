  1. Resources
Sentry Source Maps Uploader Buildkite Plugin

This plugin is used to upload sourcemaps to Sentry as private sourcemaps.

Example

To generate a sentry auth token, see https://docs.sentry.io/cli/configuration/

Add the following to your pipeline.yml:


steps:
  - label: Upload Private SourceMaps to Sentry
    plugins:
      - RisePeopleInc/sentry-sourcemaps-uploader#v1.2.0:
          release_name: $BUILDKITE_COMMIT
          sourcemaps_artifact: sourcemaps/*
          auth_token: $SENTRY_AUTH_TOKEN
          project: foo
          org_name: risepeopleinc

Configuration

Paramater NameIs Required?Description
release_nameRelease name to upload sourcemaps to. If not provided sentry will suggest one
sourcemaps_artifactRequiredPath to uploaded artifacts
auth_tokenSentry Auth Token, see https://docs.sentry.io/cli/configuration/ - Will try to read from $SENTRY_AUTH_TOKEN if none is provided
projectRequiredSentry Project Name
org_nameRequiredSentry organization slug
url_prefixOverride url root, see https://docs.sentry.io/platforms/javascript/sourcemaps/#using-sentry-cli
strip_prefixRemove part of the url for matching purposes https://docs.sentry.io/platforms/javascript/sourcemaps/#using-sentry-cli
upload_subdirectoryDirectory to change to inside of archives, ex dist/

Recommended plugins

Datadog Stats

Collects detailed stats on build times and outcomes and sends to datadog.

better better

Datadog Event

Send a deployment complete event to datadog.

seek-oss seek-oss

Create Datadog Event

Creates Datadog events.

envato envato

