Sentry Source Maps Uploader Buildkite Plugin
This plugin is used to upload sourcemaps to Sentry as private sourcemaps.
Example
To generate a sentry auth token, see https://docs.sentry.io/cli/configuration/
Add the following to your
pipeline.yml:
steps:
- label: Upload Private SourceMaps to Sentry
plugins:
- RisePeopleInc/sentry-sourcemaps-uploader#v1.2.0:
release_name: $BUILDKITE_COMMIT
sourcemaps_artifact: sourcemaps/*
auth_token: $SENTRY_AUTH_TOKEN
project: foo
org_name: risepeopleinc
Configuration
|Paramater Name
|Is Required?
|Description
|release_name
|Release name to upload sourcemaps to. If not provided sentry will suggest one
|sourcemaps_artifact
|Required
|Path to uploaded artifacts
|auth_token
|Sentry Auth Token, see https://docs.sentry.io/cli/configuration/ - Will try to read from $SENTRY_AUTH_TOKEN if none is provided
|project
|Required
|Sentry Project Name
|org_name
|Required
|Sentry organization slug
|url_prefix
|Override url root, see https://docs.sentry.io/platforms/javascript/sourcemaps/#using-sentry-cli
|strip_prefix
|Remove part of the url for matching purposes https://docs.sentry.io/platforms/javascript/sourcemaps/#using-sentry-cli
|upload_subdirectory
|Directory to change to inside of archives, ex dist/