Smooth Checkout

All the things you need during a Buildkite checkout :butter: :kite:

Usage

Repository-less builds

steps:
  - command: echo "Skips checking out Git project in checkout" 
    plugins:
      - predictivehirebuild/smooth-checkout#v1.0.0:
          skip_checkout: true

Checking out repo

steps:
  - command: echo "Checks out repo at given ref"
    plugins:
      - predictivehirebuild/smooth-checkout#v1.0.0:
          repos:
            - config:
              - url: git@github.com:<username>/<reponame>.git
                ref: <ref>

If ref is not provided the values of BUILDKITE_BRANCH and BUILDKITE_COMMIT env vars are used.

Allowed values for ref:

  • Branch name
  • Git tag
  • Commit SHA (40 character long hash)

Checking out multiple repositories

You can checkout multiple repositories by providing multiple config elements:

steps:
  - command: echo "Checks out multiple git repositories"
    plugins:
      - predictivehirebuild/smooth-checkout#v1.0.0:
          repos:
            - config:
              - url: git@github.com:<username>/<repo_1>.git
            - config:
              - url: https://github.com/<username>/<repo_2>.git
                ref: <ref>

Unlike single repo checkouts, when checking out multiple repos, the working directory will be set to $WOKRSPACE, where all the repo checkouts have been done. In the above example, the contents of the working directory would be repo_1/ and repo_2/.

You can also explicitly provide the path to an ssh identity file using the ssh_key_path config field:

steps:
  - command: echo "Checks out multiple git repositories"
    plugins:
      - predictivehirebuild/smooth-checkout#v1.0.0:
          repos:
            - config:
              - url: git@github.com:<username>/<repo_1>.git
                ssh_key_path: .ssh/key_1
            - config:
              - url: git@github.com:<username>/<repo_2>.git
                ref: <ref>
                ssh_key_path: .ssh/key_2

If you are using smooth-secrets to configure ssh keys, you can do the following to easily set the ssh_key_path:

steps:
  - command: echo "Checks out multiple git repositories"
    plugins:
      - predictivehirebuild/smooth-checkout#v1.0.0:
          repos:
            - config:
              - url: git@github.com:<username>/<repo>.git
                ssh_key_path: $$SECRETS_DIR/<key>

where <key> is the value of key field in smooth-secrets config with any / characters replaced by -.

Recommended plugins

GitHub Merged Pull Request

Checks out the GitHub PR merge ref rather than the branch HEAD.

seek-oss seek-oss

Git Commit

A Buildkite plugin to commit and push the results of a command to a git repository.

thedyrt thedyrt

Github Pull Request

A Buildkite plugin that opens Github pull requests.

envato envato

