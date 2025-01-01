Smooth Checkout
All the things you need during a Buildkite checkout :butter: :kite:
Usage
Repository-less builds
steps:
- command: echo "Skips checking out Git project in checkout"
plugins:
- predictivehirebuild/smooth-checkout#v1.0.0:
skip_checkout: true
Checking out repo
steps:
- command: echo "Checks out repo at given ref"
plugins:
- predictivehirebuild/smooth-checkout#v1.0.0:
repos:
- config:
- url: git@github.com:<username>/<reponame>.git
ref: <ref>
If
ref is not provided the values of
BUILDKITE_BRANCH and
BUILDKITE_COMMIT env vars are used.
Allowed values for
ref:
- Branch name
- Git tag
- Commit SHA (40 character long hash)
Checking out multiple repositories
You can checkout multiple repositories by providing multiple
config elements:
steps:
- command: echo "Checks out multiple git repositories"
plugins:
- predictivehirebuild/smooth-checkout#v1.0.0:
repos:
- config:
- url: git@github.com:<username>/<repo_1>.git
- config:
- url: https://github.com/<username>/<repo_2>.git
ref: <ref>
Unlike single repo checkouts, when checking out multiple repos, the working directory will be set to
$WOKRSPACE, where all the repo checkouts have been done.
In the above example, the contents of the working directory would be
repo_1/ and
repo_2/.
You can also explicitly provide the path to an ssh identity file using the
ssh_key_path config field:
steps:
- command: echo "Checks out multiple git repositories"
plugins:
- predictivehirebuild/smooth-checkout#v1.0.0:
repos:
- config:
- url: git@github.com:<username>/<repo_1>.git
ssh_key_path: .ssh/key_1
- config:
- url: git@github.com:<username>/<repo_2>.git
ref: <ref>
ssh_key_path: .ssh/key_2
If you are using smooth-secrets to configure ssh keys, you can do the following to easily set the
ssh_key_path:
steps:
- command: echo "Checks out multiple git repositories"
plugins:
- predictivehirebuild/smooth-checkout#v1.0.0:
repos:
- config:
- url: git@github.com:<username>/<repo>.git
ssh_key_path: $$SECRETS_DIR/<key>
where
<key> is the value of
key field in smooth-secrets config with any
/ characters replaced by
-.