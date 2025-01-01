  1. Resources
Vault OIDC Authentication Buildkite Plugin

Authenticate to Hashicorp Vault with Buildkite OIDC (JWT) tokens.

In early 2023 Buildkite began offering per-pipeline OIDC tokens. These short-lived tokens can be used to authenticate individual pipeline jobs to a Vault instance.

Example

Add the following to your pipeline.yml:

steps:
  - command: ./run_build.sh
    plugins:
      - planetscale/vault-oidc-auth#v1.1.0:
          vault_addr: "https://my-vault-server"  # required.
          path: auth/buildkite                   # optional. default "auth/buildkite"
          role: some-role                        # optional. default "$BUILDKITE_PIPELINE_SLUG"
          audience: vault                        # optional. default "vault"
          env_prefix: DEV_                       # optional. default "". (prefix to add to exported env variable names)
          set_vault_addr: false                  # optional. default "true". (set VAULT_ADDR env var to the value of 'vault_addr')

If authentication is successful a VAULT_TOKEN is added to the environment, as well as VAULT_ADDR if set_vault_addr is true.

Setting the env_prefix will add a prefix to the exported VAULT_TOKEN and VAULT_ADDR environment variables, eg: enf_prefix: PROD_ will result in PROD_VAULT_TOKEN and PROD_VAULT_ADDR.

Vault Configuration

Configure an instance of the JWT Vault auth backend at auth/buildkite:

vault auth enable -path=buildkite jwt
vault write auth/buildkite/config jwks_url=https://agent.buildkite.com/.well-known/jwks

Create an auth role for a pipeline. Do this for each pipeline you wish to authenticate to Vault:

vault write auth/buildkite/role/my-repo \
  bound_audiences=vault \
  policies=default \
  user_claim=pipeline_slug \
  role_type=jwt \
  token_type=batch \
  token_explicit_max_ttl=2h

Developing

To run the linters:

docker-compose run --rm lint-shellcheck
docker-compose run --rm lint-plugin

To run the tests:

docker-compose run --rm tests

Contributing

  1. Fork the repo
  2. Make the changes
  3. Run the tests
  4. Commit and push your changes
  5. Send a pull request

