Vault OIDC Authentication Buildkite Plugin
Authenticate to Hashicorp Vault with Buildkite OIDC (JWT) tokens.
In early 2023 Buildkite began offering per-pipeline OIDC tokens. These short-lived tokens can be used to authenticate individual pipeline jobs to a Vault instance.
Example
Add the following to your
pipeline.yml:
steps:
- command: ./run_build.sh
plugins:
- planetscale/vault-oidc-auth#v1.1.0:
vault_addr: "https://my-vault-server" # required.
path: auth/buildkite # optional. default "auth/buildkite"
role: some-role # optional. default "$BUILDKITE_PIPELINE_SLUG"
audience: vault # optional. default "vault"
env_prefix: DEV_ # optional. default "". (prefix to add to exported env variable names)
set_vault_addr: false # optional. default "true". (set VAULT_ADDR env var to the value of 'vault_addr')
If authentication is successful a
VAULT_TOKEN is added to the environment, as well as
VAULT_ADDR if
set_vault_addr is true.
Setting the
env_prefix will add a prefix to the exported
VAULT_TOKEN and
VAULT_ADDR environment variables, eg:
enf_prefix: PROD_ will result in
PROD_VAULT_TOKEN and
PROD_VAULT_ADDR.
Vault Configuration
Configure an instance of the JWT Vault auth backend at
auth/buildkite:
vault auth enable -path=buildkite jwt
vault write auth/buildkite/config jwks_url=https://agent.buildkite.com/.well-known/jwks
Create an auth role for a pipeline. Do this for each pipeline you wish to authenticate to Vault:
vault write auth/buildkite/role/my-repo \
bound_audiences=vault \
policies=default \
user_claim=pipeline_slug \
role_type=jwt \
token_type=batch \
token_explicit_max_ttl=2h
Developing
To run the linters:
docker-compose run --rm lint-shellcheck
docker-compose run --rm lint-plugin
To run the tests:
docker-compose run --rm tests
Contributing
- Fork the repo
- Make the changes
- Run the tests
- Commit and push your changes
- Send a pull request