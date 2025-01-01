Vault AWS Credentials Buildkite Plugin
Retrieve time-limited AWS credentials from a Hashicorp Vault AWS Secrets Backend.
The plugin expects a
VAULT_TOKEN is already set in the environment. The vault-oidc-auth
plugin is an ideal companion to use with this plugin.
Example
Add the following to your
pipeline.yml:
steps:
- command: ./run_build.sh
plugins:
- planetscale/vault-aws-creds#v1.0.0:
vault_addr: "https://my-vault-server" # required
path: "aws" # optional. default "aws"
role: "my-pipeline" # optional. default "$BUILDKITE_PIPELINE_SLUG"
ttl: "3600s" # optional. default "3600s" (NOTE: Vault and AWS have maximum ttl settings that can limit this)
role_arn: "arn:aws:foo:bar:role/baz" # optional. default "" (NOTE: Optional if the Vault role only allows a single AWS role ARN; required otherwise.)
session_name: "my-session" # optional. default "" (Limited to 64 chars. Vault will dynamically generate a session name if not set.)
env_prefix: "BUILDKITE_" # optional. default "" (prefix to add to AWS_ env vars)
If authentication is successful the environment variables will be added to the environment:
AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID
AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY
AWS_SESSION_TOKEN
Setting the
env_prefix property will add a prefix to each environment variable name, eg:
BUILDKITE_AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID
Ephemeral Credentials with vault-oidc-auth
This plugin works best when combined with the vault-oidc-auth plugin to provide short-lived credentials for accessing Vault and AWS. Example:
steps:
- command: ./run_build.sh
plugins:
- planetscale/vault-oidc-auth#v1.0.0:
vault_addr: "https://my-vault-server"
- planetscale/vault-aws-creds#v1.0.0:
vault_addr: "https://my-vault-server"
First, the
vault-oidc-auth plugin uses a short-lived Buildkite OIDC token to authenticate
to Vault and fetch a
VAULT_TOKEN.
Next,
vault-aws-creds uses the
VAULT_TOKEN to fetch time-limited AWS IAM credentials from Vault.
Vault Configuration
First, enable the AWS Secrets Backend. A minimal configuration using environmental AWS credentials might look like the following. See the docs for full details on configuring the root IAM credentials.
vault secrets enable -path=aws aws
vault write aws/config/root region=us-east-1
Then, create an AWS IAM role for your pipeline through your favorite method and make it available from Vault by creating and assigning it to role “my-pipeline”:
vault write aws/roles/my-pipeline credential_type="assumed_role" role_arns="arn:aws:iam::123456789012/my-pipeline"
NOTE: This plugin has only been tested with the
assumed_rolemode. Other modes may work. Please submit PRs if other modes do not work.
Developing
To run the linters:
docker-compose run --rm lint-shellcheck
docker-compose run --rm lint-plugin
To run the tests:
docker-compose run --rm tests
Contributing
- Fork the repo
- Make the changes
- Run the tests
- Commit and push your changes
- Send a pull request