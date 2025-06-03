S3 Cache Buildkite Plugin
Save and restore cache to and from AWS S3.
Example
Add the following to your
pipeline.yml:
steps:
- command: npm install && npm test
plugins:
- peakon/s3-cache#v2.3.1:
id: CACHE_IDENTIFIER # optional, default: none
aws_profile: aws-profile-name # optional, default: none
restore_dry_run: false # set it to "true" to only check if cacheKey is present on S3 (no download / restoring)
save:
- key: 'v1-node-modules-{{ checksum("package-lock.json") }}' # required
paths: ["node_modules"] # required, array of strings
when: on_success # optional, one of {always, on_success, on_failure}, default: on_success
overwrite: false # optional, set true to overwrite cache on S3 even if object already exists
restore:
- keys:
- 'v1-node-modules-{{ checksum "package-lock.json" }}'
- "v1-node-modules-" # will load latest cache starting with v1-node-modules- (not yet implemented)
Configuration
Prerequisites
Make sure to set
BUILDKITE_PLUGIN_S3_CACHE_BUCKET_NAME=your-cache-bucket-name before using this plugin.
Plugin
You can specify either
save or
restore or both of them for a single pipeline step.
Checking if cache was successfully restored
In some cases you may need to build a conditional logic in the build command based on the results of cache restore operation (for example, to avoid re-generating the cache which already exists and was restored successfully).
To support this use-case, this plugin exports environment variables that can be used during a
command step. The feature is opt-in and requires
id to be specified in plugin configuration.
For example, this step generates a cache of
node_modules (which is then used by all jobs that need it):
steps:
- command: '[ ! "${BUILDKITE_PLUGIN_S3_CACHE_npm_0_KEY_0_HIT}" =~ ^(true)$ ] && npm install'
plugins:
- peakon/s3-cache#2.2.1:
id: npm
restore_dry_run: true # This saves runtime, but doesn't check for integrity
restore:
- keys: ['v1-node-modules-{{ checksum "package-lock.json" }}']
save:
- key: 'v1-node-modules-{{ checksum "package-lock.json" }}'
paths: ["node_modules"]
Supported functions
-
checksum 'filename(s)'- sha256 hash of
filename(s)support glob expansion
-
epoch- time in seconds since Unix epoch (in UTC)
-
.Environment.SOME_VAR- a value of environment variable
SOME_VAR
AWS profiles
You can specify a custom AWS profile to be used by AWS CLI
- in pipeline YAML (
aws_profile: profile_name)
- via
BUILDKITE_PLUGIN_S3_CACHE_AWS_PROFILEenvironment variable (e.g. inside agent environment hook).
Developing
To run the tests:
docker compose run --rm tests
Contributing
- Fork the repo
- Make the changes
- Run the tests
- Commit and push your changes
- Send a pull request