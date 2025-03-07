  1. Resources
ECR Tag Buildkite Plugin

CI

Retag docker images in AWS ECR based on a lightweight approach described in AWS documentation

Example

Add the following to your pipeline.yml:

steps:
  - key: tag-docker-image-ecr
    plugins:
      - peakon/ecr-tag#v0.0.5:
          registry-id: ${AWS_ACCOUNT_ID}
          repository: ${BUILDKITE_PIPELINE_NAME}
          tag: ${BUILDKITE_COMMIT}
          new-tags:
            - ${BUILDKITE_BRANCH}-${BUILDKITE_COMMIT}
            - ${BUILDKITE_BRANCH}

Requirements

  • AWS cli, jq
  • AWS IAM Permissions that allow BatchGetImage and PutImage operations.

Configuration

propertydescription
registry-idECR registry ID (AWS account id)
repositoryECR repository name
tagExisting docker image tag
new-tagsArray of tags to be created

AWS profiles

You can specify a custom AWS profile to be used by AWS CLI

  • in pipeline YAML (aws_profile: profile_name)
  • as BUILDKITE_PLUGIN_ECR_TAG_AWS_PROFILE environment variable (e.g. inside agent environment hook).

Developing

To run the tests:

docker compose run --rm lint
docker compose run --rm shellcheck

Contributing

  1. Fork the repo
  2. Make the changes
  3. Run shellcheck and plugin lint
  4. Commit and push your changes
  5. Send a pull request

    8aa7528 (Initial commit)

