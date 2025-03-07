ECR Tag Buildkite Plugin
Retag docker images in AWS ECR based on a lightweight approach described in AWS documentation
Example
Add the following to your
pipeline.yml:
steps:
- key: tag-docker-image-ecr
plugins:
- peakon/ecr-tag#v0.0.5:
registry-id: ${AWS_ACCOUNT_ID}
repository: ${BUILDKITE_PIPELINE_NAME}
tag: ${BUILDKITE_COMMIT}
new-tags:
- ${BUILDKITE_BRANCH}-${BUILDKITE_COMMIT}
- ${BUILDKITE_BRANCH}
Requirements
- AWS cli, jq
- AWS IAM Permissions that allow
BatchGetImageand
PutImageoperations.
Configuration
|property
|description
|registry-id
|ECR registry ID (AWS account id)
|repository
|ECR repository name
|tag
|Existing docker image tag
|new-tags
|Array of tags to be created
AWS profiles
You can specify a custom AWS profile to be used by AWS CLI
- in pipeline YAML (
aws_profile: profile_name)
- as
BUILDKITE_PLUGIN_ECR_TAG_AWS_PROFILEenvironment variable (e.g. inside agent environment hook).
Developing
To run the tests:
docker compose run --rm lint
docker compose run --rm shellcheck
Contributing
- Fork the repo
- Make the changes
- Run shellcheck and plugin lint
- Commit and push your changes
- Send a pull request
8aa7528 (Initial commit)