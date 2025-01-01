Docker Cache Buildkite Plugin
A Buildkite plugin that lets you cache the contents of docker volumes.
:warning: Requires an in-development version of the docker-compose buildkite plugin :warning:
Example
docker-compose.yml:
version: "3.8"
services:
rails:
build: .
volumes:
- bundler-data:/usr/local/bundle
volumes:
bundler-data:
pipeline.yml:
steps:
- command: bundle install
plugins:
- docker-cache#v1.0.0:
s3_bucket: my-cache-bucket
keys:
- v1-bundler-cache-{{ arch }}-{{ checksum "Gemfile.lock" }}
- v1-bundler-cache-{{ arch }}
save: true
volumes:
- bundler-data
- docker-compose#v3.7.0:
run: app
- command: rspec spec
plugins:
- docker-cache#v1.0.0:
s3_bucket: my-cache-bucket
keys:
- v1-bundler-cache-{{ arch }}-{{ checksum "Gemfile.lock" }}
- v1-bundler-cache-{{ arch }}
volumes:
- bundler-data
- docker-compose#v3.7.0:
run: app