Outpost Deployment Tracker
Track your Buildkite deployments with Outpost
Example
Add the following to your
pipeline.yml:
steps:
- plugins:
- outpostso/outpost#v1.1.0:
token: "1280176a7327d1510cb5..."
Example with custom overrides:
steps:
- plugins:
- outpostso/outpost#v1.1.0:
token: "2280176a7327d1510cb5..."
name: ["prod-outpost-api"]
version: "3.2.1"
user: "Web Team"
Example with bundled deployments:
steps:
- plugins:
- outpostso/outpost#v1.1.0:
token: "2280176a7327d1510cb5..."
name: ["prod-outpost-api", "prod-outpost-worker", "prod-outpost-mail"]
version: "3.2.1"
user: "Web Team"
Example with version generate via command:
steps:
- plugins:
- outpostso/outpost#v1.1.0:
token: "2280176a7327d1510cb5..."
name: ["prod-outpost-api", "prod-outpost-worker", "prod-outpost-mail"]
version-cmd: "make version"
user: "Web Team"
Configuration
token (Required, string)
The API token from your Outpost account.
name (Optional, array)
The name of the services being deployed, defaults to BuildKite slug.
version (Optional, string)
Version number of your service, defaults to 0.0.0-BuildNumber.
sha (Optional, string)
Alternative GIT SHA for this build.
user (Optional, string)
The name of the user to be associated with this deployment, defaults to buildkite user.
Developing
To run the tests:
docker-compose run --rm tests
Contributing
- Fork the repo
- Make the changes
- Run the tests
- Commit and push your changes
- Send a pull request