Aptly Publish Buildkite Plugin
A Buildkite plugin for publishing Debian packages with Aptly.
Example
steps:
- command: build.sh
artifacts: "pool/stretch-amd64/*"
- wait
- plugins:
opx-infra/aptly-publish#v0.1.2:
download: pool/stretch-amd64
distribution: stretch
unstable: false
Configuration
download (required)
The path to use for downloading artifacts to publish.
slug (optional)
Append
${BUILDKITE_PIPELINE_SLUG} to the
download path.
distribution (optional)
The Debian distribution to publish to. The default is
stretch.
unstable (optional)
Additionally publish package to unstable release.
License
MIT (see LICENSE)