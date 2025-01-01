  1. Resources
Run Runbook Buildkite Plugin

image

This is a Buildkite plugin to run a runbook in Octopus Deploy.

This plugin requires Octopus CLI to be installed on the Buildkite agent.

Runbooks in Octopus Deploy

Runbooks automate routine maintenance and emergency operations tasks, such as infrastructure provisioning, database management, and website failover and restoration. Runbooks include all the necessary permissions for the infrastructure they run on, so anybody on the team can execute the runbook, and because they’re managed in Octopus there’s a complete audit trail. Runbooks can be parameterized with prompted variables so that human interaction is required.

Examples

Incorporate the following step in your pipeline.yml to create a release in Octopus Deploy:

Basic examples

Run a runbook using the published snapshot

steps:
  - label: ":octopus-deploy: Run runbook in Octopus Deploy"
    plugins: 
      - OctopusDeploy/run-runbook#v0.1.1:
          api_key: "${MY_OCTOPUS_API_KEY}"
          environments: "Test"
          project: "Hello World"
          runbook: "Greeting"
          server: "${MY_OCTOPUS_SERVER}"

Run a runbook using a specific snapshot

steps:
  - label: ":octopus-deploy: Run runbook in Octopus Deploy"
    plugins: 
      - OctopusDeploy/run-runbook#v0.1.1:
          api_key: "${MY_OCTOPUS_API_KEY}"
          environments: "Test"
          project: "Hello World"
          runbook: "Greeting"
          server: "${MY_OCTOPUS_SERVER}"
          snapshot: "KGHSL3L"

Run a runbook in multiple environments

steps:
  - label: ":octopus-deploy: Run a runbook in Octopus Deploy"
    plugins: 
      - OctopusDeploy/run-runbook#v0.1.1:
          api_key: "${MY_OCTOPUS_API_KEY}"
          environments:
            - "Dev"
            - "Test"
          project: "Hello World"
          runbook: "Greeting"
          server: "${MY_OCTOPUS_SERVER}"

Configuring

OCTOPUS_CLI_SERVER

Your Octopus Server URL should be set to this environment variable, or you can use server in the steps of your pipeline instead.

OCTOPUS_CLI_API_KEY

Your Octopus Server API key should be set to this environment variable, either in your pipeline’s environment variable settings or exposed in an environment hook. If you need different keys for different steps in your pipeline use api_key instead.

📥 Inputs

The following input is required:

NameDescription
environmentsA comma-delimited list of environments in Octopus Deploy in which to run (i.e. “Dev,Test,Prod”).
projectThe name or ID of the project associated with this runbook.
runbookThe name or ID of the runbook. If the name is supplied, the project input value must also be specified.

The following inputs are optional:

NameDescriptionDefault
api_keyThe environment variable that is configured with your Octopus Server API key used to access Octopus Deploy. Use this if you need to specify different keys for different steps in your pipeline.
cancel_on_timeoutCancel the deployment if deployment_timeout is exceeded (default: 10 minutes).false
config_fileThe path to a configuration file of default values with one key=value per line.
debugEnable debug logging.false
exclude_machinesA comma-separated list of machine names to exclude in the deployed environment. If empty, all machines in the environment will be considered.
force_package_downloadForce download of installed packages.false
guided_failureUse Guided Failure mode.false
ignore_ssl_errorsIgnore certificate errors when communicating with Octopus Deploy. Warning: enabling this option creates a security vulnerability.false
log_levelThe log level; valid options are verbose, debug, information, warning, error, and fatal.debug
no_raw_logPrint the raw log of failed tasks.false
no_run_afterThe time at which scheduled runbook run should expire, specified as any valid DateTimeOffset format, and assuming the time zone is the current local time zone.
passwordThe password to used to authenticate with Octopus Deploy. It is strongly recommended to retrieve this value from a GitHub secret.
proxyThe URL of a proxy to use (i.e. https://proxy.example.com).
proxy_passwordThe password used to connect to a proxy. It is strongly recommended to retrieve this value from a GitHub secret. If proxy_username and proxy_password are omitted and proxy is specified, the default credentials are used.
proxy_usernameThe username used to connect to a proxy. It is strongly recommended to retrieve this value from a GitHub secret.
raw_log_fileRedirect the raw log of failed tasks to a file.
run_atThe time at which runbook run should start (scheduled run), specified as any valid DateTimeOffset format, and assuming the time zone is the current local time zone.
run_check_sleep_cycleThe length of time that should elapse between runbook run status checks (format: HH:MM:SS).00:00:10
run_timeoutThe maximum length of time that the console session will wait for the runbook run to finish. Note: This will not stop the run. This input requires the wait_for_run input value to be true (format: HH:MM:SS).00:10:00
serverThe base URL hosting Octopus Deploy (i.e. https://octopus.example.com). It is recommended to retrieve this value from an environment variable.
show_progressShow progress of the runbook.false
skipSkip a step by name.
snapshotThe name or ID of the snapshot to run. If not supplied, this action will attempt to use the published snapshot.
spaceThe name or ID of a space within which this command will be executed. If omitted, the default space will be used.
specific_machinesA comma-separated list of machine names to target in the deployed environment. If not specified all machines in the environment will be considered.
tenantCreate a deployment for the tenant with this name or ID; specify this argument multiple times to add multiple tenants or use a wildcard (*) to deploy to all tenants who are ready for this release (according to lifecycle).
tenant_tagCreate a deployment for tenants matching this tag; specify this argument multiple times to build a query/filter with multiple tags.
timeoutA timeout value for network operations (in seconds).600
usernameThe username used to authenticate with Octopus Deploy. You must provide api_key or username and password. It is strongly recommended to retrieve this value from a GitHub secret.
variableValues for any prompted variables (format: Label:Value). For JSON values, embedded quotation marks should be escaped with a backslash.
wait_for_runIndicates whether or not to wait synchronously for deployment to finish.false

Developing

To run the tests:

docker-compose run --rm tests

To lint the plugin:

docker-compose run --rm lint

