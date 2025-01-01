Run Runbook Buildkite Plugin
This is a Buildkite plugin to run a runbook in Octopus Deploy.
This plugin requires Octopus CLI to be installed on the Buildkite agent.
Runbooks in Octopus Deploy
Runbooks automate routine maintenance and emergency operations tasks, such as infrastructure provisioning, database management, and website failover and restoration. Runbooks include all the necessary permissions for the infrastructure they run on, so anybody on the team can execute the runbook, and because they’re managed in Octopus there’s a complete audit trail. Runbooks can be parameterized with prompted variables so that human interaction is required.
Examples
Incorporate the following step in your
pipeline.yml to create a release in Octopus Deploy:
Basic examples
Run a runbook using the published snapshot
steps:
- label: ":octopus-deploy: Run runbook in Octopus Deploy"
plugins:
- OctopusDeploy/run-runbook#v0.1.1:
api_key: "${MY_OCTOPUS_API_KEY}"
environments: "Test"
project: "Hello World"
runbook: "Greeting"
server: "${MY_OCTOPUS_SERVER}"
Run a runbook using a specific snapshot
steps:
- label: ":octopus-deploy: Run runbook in Octopus Deploy"
plugins:
- OctopusDeploy/run-runbook#v0.1.1:
api_key: "${MY_OCTOPUS_API_KEY}"
environments: "Test"
project: "Hello World"
runbook: "Greeting"
server: "${MY_OCTOPUS_SERVER}"
snapshot: "KGHSL3L"
Run a runbook in multiple environments
steps:
- label: ":octopus-deploy: Run a runbook in Octopus Deploy"
plugins:
- OctopusDeploy/run-runbook#v0.1.1:
api_key: "${MY_OCTOPUS_API_KEY}"
environments:
- "Dev"
- "Test"
project: "Hello World"
runbook: "Greeting"
server: "${MY_OCTOPUS_SERVER}"
Configuring
OCTOPUS_CLI_SERVER
Your Octopus Server URL should be set to this environment variable, or you can use
server in the steps of your pipeline instead.
OCTOPUS_CLI_API_KEY
Your Octopus Server API key should be set to this environment variable, either in your pipeline’s environment variable settings or exposed in an environment hook. If you need different keys for different steps in your pipeline use
api_key instead.
📥 Inputs
The following input is required:
|Name
|Description
environments
|A comma-delimited list of environments in Octopus Deploy in which to run (i.e. “Dev,Test,Prod”).
project
|The name or ID of the project associated with this runbook.
runbook
|The name or ID of the runbook. If the name is supplied, the
project input value must also be specified.
The following inputs are optional:
|Name
|Description
|Default
api_key
|The environment variable that is configured with your Octopus Server API key used to access Octopus Deploy. Use this if you need to specify different keys for different steps in your pipeline.
cancel_on_timeout
|Cancel the deployment if
deployment_timeout is exceeded (default: 10 minutes).
false
config_file
|The path to a configuration file of default values with one
key=value per line.
debug
|Enable debug logging.
false
exclude_machines
|A comma-separated list of machine names to exclude in the deployed environment. If empty, all machines in the environment will be considered.
force_package_download
|Force download of installed packages.
false
guided_failure
|Use Guided Failure mode.
false
ignore_ssl_errors
|Ignore certificate errors when communicating with Octopus Deploy. Warning: enabling this option creates a security vulnerability.
false
log_level
|The log level; valid options are
verbose,
debug,
information,
warning,
error, and
fatal.
debug
no_raw_log
|Print the raw log of failed tasks.
false
no_run_after
|The time at which scheduled runbook run should expire, specified as any valid DateTimeOffset format, and assuming the time zone is the current local time zone.
password
|The password to used to authenticate with Octopus Deploy. It is strongly recommended to retrieve this value from a GitHub secret.
proxy
|The URL of a proxy to use (i.e.
https://proxy.example.com).
proxy_password
|The password used to connect to a proxy. It is strongly recommended to retrieve this value from a GitHub secret. If
proxy_username and
proxy_password are omitted and
proxy is specified, the default credentials are used.
proxy_username
|The username used to connect to a proxy. It is strongly recommended to retrieve this value from a GitHub secret.
raw_log_file
|Redirect the raw log of failed tasks to a file.
run_at
|The time at which runbook run should start (scheduled run), specified as any valid DateTimeOffset format, and assuming the time zone is the current local time zone.
run_check_sleep_cycle
|The length of time that should elapse between runbook run status checks (format: HH:MM:SS).
00:00:10
run_timeout
|The maximum length of time that the console session will wait for the runbook run to finish. Note: This will not stop the run. This input requires the
wait_for_run input value to be
true (format: HH:MM:SS).
00:10:00
server
|The base URL hosting Octopus Deploy (i.e.
https://octopus.example.com). It is recommended to retrieve this value from an environment variable.
show_progress
|Show progress of the runbook.
false
skip
|Skip a step by name.
snapshot
|The name or ID of the snapshot to run. If not supplied, this action will attempt to use the published snapshot.
space
|The name or ID of a space within which this command will be executed. If omitted, the default space will be used.
specific_machines
|A comma-separated list of machine names to target in the deployed environment. If not specified all machines in the environment will be considered.
tenant
|Create a deployment for the tenant with this name or ID; specify this argument multiple times to add multiple tenants or use a wildcard (
*) to deploy to all tenants who are ready for this release (according to lifecycle).
tenant_tag
|Create a deployment for tenants matching this tag; specify this argument multiple times to build a query/filter with multiple tags.
timeout
|A timeout value for network operations (in seconds).
600
username
|The username used to authenticate with Octopus Deploy. You must provide
api_key or
username and
password. It is strongly recommended to retrieve this value from a GitHub secret.
variable
|Values for any prompted variables (format:
Label:Value). For JSON values, embedded quotation marks should be escaped with a backslash.
wait_for_run
|Indicates whether or not to wait synchronously for deployment to finish.
false
Developing
To run the tests:
docker-compose run --rm tests
To lint the plugin:
docker-compose run --rm lint