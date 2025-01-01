  1. Resources
Push Build Information Buildkite Plugin

image

This is a Buildkite plugin to push build information to Octopus Deploy.

This plugin requires Octopus CLI to be installed on the Buildkite agent.

Build information in Octopus Deploy

When deploying a release, it is useful to know which build produced the artifact, what commits it contained, and which work items it is associated with. The Build information feature allows you to upload information from your build server, manually or with the use of a plugin, to Octopus Deploy.

Build information is associated with a package and includes:

  • Build URL: A link to the build which produced the package.

More information about build information in Octopus Deploy:

Limitations

Due to limitations in what details are made available to plugins in Buildkite, we are unable to include any commit details in the build information that is pushed to Octopus.

Examples

Incorporate the following step in your pipeline.yml to create a release in Octopus Deploy:

Basic examples

steps:
  - label: ":octopus-deploy: Push build info to Octopus Deploy"
    plugins: 
      - OctopusDeploy/push-build-information#v0.1.1:
          api_key: "${MY_OCTOPUS_API_KEY}"
          packages: "HelloWorld"
          package_version: "1.0.0"
          server: "${MY_OCTOPUS_SERVER}"

Overwriting existing build information for a package version

steps:
  - label: ":octopus-deploy: Push build info to Octopus Deploy"
    plugins: 
      - OctopusDeploy/push-build-information#v0.1.1:
          api_key: "${MY_OCTOPUS_API_KEY}"
          packages: "HelloWorld"
          package_version: "1.0.0"
          overwrite_mode: "OverwriteExisting"
          server: "${MY_OCTOPUS_SERVER}"

Configuring

OCTOPUS_CLI_SERVER

Your Octopus Server URL should be set to this environment variable, or you can use server in the steps of your pipeline instead.

OCTOPUS_CLI_API_KEY

Your Octopus Server API key should be set to this environment variable, either in your pipeline’s environment variable settings or exposed in an environment hook. If you need different keys for different steps in your pipeline use api_key instead.

📥 Inputs

The following inputs are required:

NameDescription
packagesA single package ID or a list of package IDs.
package_versionThe version of the package; defaults to a timestamp-based version.

The following inputs are optional:

NameDescriptionDefault
api_keyThe environment variable that is configured with your Octopus Server API key used to access Octopus Deploy. Use this if you need to specify different keys for different steps in your pipeline.
config_fileThe path to a configuration file of default values with one key=value per line.
debugEnable debug logging.false
ignore_ssl_errorsIgnore certificate errors when communicating with Octopus Deploy. Warning: enabling this option creates a security vulnerability.false
log_levelThe log level; valid options are verbose, debug, information, warning, error, and fatal.debug
overwrite_modeDetermines behavior if the package already exists in the repository. Valid values are FailIfExists, OverwriteExisting and IgnoreIfExists.FailIfExists
proxyThe URL of a proxy to use (i.e. https://proxy.example.com).
proxy_passwordThe password used to connect to a proxy. It is strongly recommended following the guidelines in the Buildkite Managing Pipeline Secrets docs. If proxy_username and proxy_password are omitted and proxy is specified, the default credentials are used.
proxy_usernameThe username used to connect to a proxy. It is strongly recommended following the guidelines in the Buildkite Managing Pipeline Secrets docs.
serverThe base URL hosting Octopus Deploy (i.e. “https://octopus.example.com/”). It is recommended to retrieve this value from the OCTOPUS_CLI_SERVER environment variable.
spaceThe name or ID of a space within which this command will be executed. If omitted, the default space will be used.
timeoutA timeout value for network operations (in seconds).600

Developing

To run the tests:

docker-compose run --rm tests

To lint the plugin:

docker-compose run --rm lint

