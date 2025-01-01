Push Build Information Buildkite Plugin
This is a Buildkite plugin to push build information to Octopus Deploy.
This plugin requires Octopus CLI to be installed on the Buildkite agent.
Build information in Octopus Deploy
When deploying a release, it is useful to know which build produced the artifact, what commits it contained, and which work items it is associated with. The Build information feature allows you to upload information from your build server, manually or with the use of a plugin, to Octopus Deploy.
Build information is associated with a package and includes:
- Build URL: A link to the build which produced the package.
More information about build information in Octopus Deploy:
Limitations
Due to limitations in what details are made available to plugins in Buildkite, we are unable to include any commit details in the build information that is pushed to Octopus.
Examples
Incorporate the following step in your
pipeline.yml to create a release in Octopus Deploy:
Basic examples
steps:
- label: ":octopus-deploy: Push build info to Octopus Deploy"
plugins:
- OctopusDeploy/push-build-information#v0.1.1:
api_key: "${MY_OCTOPUS_API_KEY}"
packages: "HelloWorld"
package_version: "1.0.0"
server: "${MY_OCTOPUS_SERVER}"
Overwriting existing build information for a package version
steps:
- label: ":octopus-deploy: Push build info to Octopus Deploy"
plugins:
- OctopusDeploy/push-build-information#v0.1.1:
api_key: "${MY_OCTOPUS_API_KEY}"
packages: "HelloWorld"
package_version: "1.0.0"
overwrite_mode: "OverwriteExisting"
server: "${MY_OCTOPUS_SERVER}"
Configuring
OCTOPUS_CLI_SERVER
Your Octopus Server URL should be set to this environment variable, or you can use
server in the steps of your pipeline instead.
OCTOPUS_CLI_API_KEY
Your Octopus Server API key should be set to this environment variable, either in your pipeline’s environment variable settings or exposed in an environment hook. If you need different keys for different steps in your pipeline use
api_key instead.
📥 Inputs
The following inputs are required:
|Name
|Description
packages
|A single package ID or a list of package IDs.
package_version
|The version of the package; defaults to a timestamp-based version.
The following inputs are optional:
|Name
|Description
|Default
api_key
|The environment variable that is configured with your Octopus Server API key used to access Octopus Deploy. Use this if you need to specify different keys for different steps in your pipeline.
config_file
|The path to a configuration file of default values with one
key=value per line.
debug
|Enable debug logging.
false
ignore_ssl_errors
|Ignore certificate errors when communicating with Octopus Deploy. Warning: enabling this option creates a security vulnerability.
false
log_level
|The log level; valid options are
verbose,
debug,
information,
warning,
error, and
fatal.
debug
overwrite_mode
|Determines behavior if the package already exists in the repository. Valid values are
FailIfExists,
OverwriteExisting and
IgnoreIfExists.
FailIfExists
proxy
|The URL of a proxy to use (i.e.
https://proxy.example.com).
proxy_password
|The password used to connect to a proxy. It is strongly recommended following the guidelines in the Buildkite Managing Pipeline Secrets docs. If
proxy_username and
proxy_password are omitted and
proxy is specified, the default credentials are used.
proxy_username
|The username used to connect to a proxy. It is strongly recommended following the guidelines in the Buildkite Managing Pipeline Secrets docs.
server
|The base URL hosting Octopus Deploy (i.e. “https://octopus.example.com/”). It is recommended to retrieve this value from the
OCTOPUS_CLI_SERVER environment variable.
space
|The name or ID of a space within which this command will be executed. If omitted, the default space will be used.
timeout
|A timeout value for network operations (in seconds).
600
Developing
To run the tests:
docker-compose run --rm tests
To lint the plugin:
docker-compose run --rm lint