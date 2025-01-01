Create Release Buildkite Plugin
This is a Buildkite plugin to create a release in Octopus Deploy.
This plugin requires Octopus CLI to be installed on the Buildkite agent.
Releases in Octopus Deploy
A release is a snapshot of the deployment process and the associated assets (packages, scripts, variables) as they existed when the release was created. The release is given a version number, and you can deploy that release as many times as you need to, even if parts of the deployment process have changed since the release was created (those changes will be included in future releases but not in this version).
When you deploy the release, you are executing the deployment process with all the associated details, as they existed when the release was created.
More information about releases in Octopus Deploy:
Examples
Incorporate the following step in your
pipeline.yml to create a release in Octopus Deploy:
Basic examples
Using version template configured on the project
steps:
- label: ":octopus-deploy: Create a release in Octopus Deploy"
- plugins:
- OctopusDeploy/create-release#v0.1.1:
api_key: "${MY_OCTOPUS_API_KEY}"
project: "HelloWorld"
server: "${MY_OCTOPUS_SERVER}"
Specifying the release version to use
steps:
- label: ":octopus-deploy: Create a release in Octopus Deploy"
- plugins:
- OctopusDeploy/create-release#v0.1.1:
api_key: "${MY_OCTOPUS_API_KEY}"
project: "HelloWorld"
release_number: "1.0.3"
server: "${MY_OCTOPUS_SERVER}"
Version controlled projects
steps:
- label: ":octopus-deploy: Create a release in Octopus Deploy"
- plugins:
- OctopusDeploy/create-release#v0.1.1:
api_key: "${MY_OCTOPUS_API_KEY}"
git_ref: "main"
project: "HelloWorld"
release_number: "1.0.3"
server: "${MY_OCTOPUS_SERVER}"
Specifying Package Version
Package version to use for all packages
steps:
- label: ":octopus-deploy: Create a release in Octopus Deploy"
- plugins:
- OctopusDeploy/create-release#v0.1.1:
api_key: "${MY_OCTOPUS_API_KEY}"
default_package_version: "1.0.1"
project: "HelloWorld"
release_number: "1.0.3"
server: "${MY_OCTOPUS_SERVER}"
Multiple steps with a single package
steps:
- label: ":octopus-deploy: Create a release in Octopus Deploy"
- plugins:
- OctopusDeploy/create-release#v0.1.1:
api_key: "${MY_OCTOPUS_API_KEY}"
packages:
- "StepA:1.0.1"
- "StepB:1.0.2"
project: "HelloWorld"
release_number: "1.0.3"
server: "${MY_OCTOPUS_SERVER}"
Step with multiple packages
steps:
- label: ":octopus-deploy: Create a release in Octopus Deploy"
- plugins:
- OctopusDeploy/create-release#v0.1.1:
api_key: "${MY_OCTOPUS_API_KEY}"
packages:
- "StepA:Acme.Web:1.0.0"
- "StepA:Acme.Data:2.0.0"
project: "HelloWorld"
release_number: "1.0.3"
server: "${MY_OCTOPUS_SERVER}"
Source package version from a folder containing the packages used in a project
steps:
- label: ":octopus-deploy: Create a release in Octopus Deploy"
- plugins:
- OctopusDeploy/create-release#v0.1.1:
api_key: "${MY_OCTOPUS_API_KEY}"
packages_folder: "packages"
project: "HelloWorld"
release_number: "1.0.3"
server: "${MY_OCTOPUS_SERVER}"
Configuring
OCTOPUS_CLI_SERVER
Your Octopus Server URL should be set to this environment variable, or you can use
server in the steps of your pipeline instead.
OCTOPUS_CLI_API_KEY
Your Octopus Server API key should be set to this environment variable, either in your pipeline’s environment variable settings or exposed in an environment hook. If you need different keys for different steps in your pipeline use
api_key instead.
📥 Inputs
The following inputs are required:
|Name
|Description
project
|The name or ID of the project associated with this release.
The following inputs are optional:
|Name
|Description
|Default
api_key
|The environment variable that is configured with your Octopus Server API key used to access Octopus Deploy. Use this if you need to specify different keys for different steps in your pipeline.
channel
|The name or ID of the channel to use for the new release. If omitted, the best channel will be selected.
config_file
|The path to a configuration file of default values with one
key=value per line.
debug
|Enable debug logging.
false
default_package_version
|Use the default version number of all packages for this release.
false
git_commit
|Git commit to use when creating the release. Use in conjunction with the
gitRef parameter to select any previous commit.
git_ref
|Git reference to use when creating the release.
ignore_channel_rules
|Create the release ignoring any version rules specified by the channel.
false
ignore_existing
|Ignore existing releases if present in Octopus Deploy with the matching version number.
false
ignore_ssl_errors
|Ignore certificate errors when communicating with Octopus Deploy. Warning: enabling this option creates a security vulnerability.
false
log_level
|The log level; valid options are
verbose,
debug,
information,
warning,
error, and
fatal.
debug
packages
|A single version number or multi-line list of version numbers to use for a package in the release (format:
StepName:Version,
PackageID:Version, or
StepName:PackageName:Version).
package_prerelease
|Pre-release for latest version of all packages to use for this release.
package_version
|The version number of all packages to use for this release.
packages_folder
|The folder designated for containing packages.
proxy
|The URL of a proxy to use (i.e.
https://proxy.example.com).
proxy_password
|The password used to connect to a proxy. It is strongly recommended following the guidelines in the Buildkite Managing Pipeline Secrets docs. If
proxy_username and
proxy_password are omitted and
proxy is specified, the default credentials are used.
proxy_username
|The username used to connect to a proxy. It is strongly recommended following the guidelines in the Buildkite Managing Pipeline Secrets docs.
release_notes
|The release notes associated with the new release (Markdown is supported).
release_notes_file
|Path to a file that contains release notes for the new release. Supports Markdown files.
release_number
|The number for the new release.
server
|The base URL hosting Octopus Deploy (i.e. “https://octopus.example.com/”). It is recommended to retrieve this value from the
OCTOPUS_CLI_SERVER environment variable.
space
|The name or ID of a space within which this command will be executed. If omitted, the default space will be used.
timeout
|A timeout value for network operations (in seconds).
600
what_if
|Perform a dry run; do not create or deploy a release.
false
Developing
To run the tests:
docker-compose run --rm tests
To lint the plugin:
docker-compose run --rm lint
🤝 Contributions
Contributions are welcome! :heart: Please read our Contributing Guide for information about how to get involved in this project.