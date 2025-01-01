pipeline-deployment-buildkite-plugin
Build + deploy ecs services
A Buildkite plugin for updating ECS services, part of the after deploy actions to restart the services.
Requires the aws cli tool be installed Updates a task definition based on a given workspace and account ID Waits for the service to stabilize (wait services-stable) Example
steps:
- label: ":ecs: :rocket:"
key: "ecs_deploy"
plugins:
- Negotiatus/ecs-pipeline-deployment#v1.0.3:
account_id: '6565656'
environment: 'sandbox'
service: 'assistant-test'
role: 'BuildkiteRole'
url: 'healthcheck_url'
docker_registry: '${ECR_REPOSITORY}'
Options
|Parameter
|Definition
|Example
|environment
|Environment name
|sandbox
|account_id
|The account ID
|209637752
|docker_registry
|ECR registry URL
|aws_account_id.dkr.ecr.region.amazonaws.com
|role
|Assume role name
|BuilkiteRole
|service
|Service Name
|assistant-sandbox
|url
|Health Check URL
|https://url.com
|deploy_tag
|deploy tag used in the previous step
|deploy-dev