  1. Resources
  2. /
  3. Plugins
  4. /
  5. ecs-pipeline-deployment-buildkite-plugin

pipeline-deployment-buildkite-plugin

Build + deploy ecs services

A Buildkite plugin for updating ECS services, part of the after deploy actions to restart the services.

Requires the aws cli tool be installed Updates a task definition based on a given workspace and account ID Waits for the service to stabilize (wait services-stable) Example

steps:
  - label: ":ecs: :rocket:"
    key: "ecs_deploy"
    plugins:
      - Negotiatus/ecs-pipeline-deployment#v1.0.3:
          account_id: '6565656'
          environment: 'sandbox'
          service: 'assistant-test'
          role: 'BuildkiteRole'
          url: 'healthcheck_url'
          docker_registry: '${ECR_REPOSITORY}'

Options

ParameterDefinitionExample
environmentEnvironment namesandbox
account_idThe account ID209637752
docker_registryECR registry URLaws_account_id.dkr.ecr.region.amazonaws.com
roleAssume role nameBuilkiteRole
serviceService Nameassistant-sandbox
urlHealth Check URLhttps://url.com
deploy_tagdeploy tag used in the previous stepdeploy-dev

Recommended plugins

ECS Deploy

Deploy to ECS.

Official

Cloud Foundry Deploy

Deploys your application to Cloud Foundry.

egen egen

Lambda Deployer

Deploy Lambda Code.

envato-archive envato-archive

The plugins listed on this webpage are provided for informational purposes only. They have not undergone any formal security review or assessment. While we strive to provide useful resources, we cannot guarantee the safety, reliability, or integrity of these plugins. Users are strongly advised to conduct their own security evaluations before downloading, installing, or using any plugin. By using these plugins, you acknowledge and accept any risks associated with their use. We disclaim any liability for any harm or damages arising from the use of the plugins listed.

Start turning complexity into an advantage

Create an account to get started with a 30-day free trial. No credit card required.

Get started View pricing
Buildkite Pipelines

Platform

  1. Pipelines
  2. Pipeline templates
  3. Public pipelines
  4. Test Engine
  5. Package Registries
  6. Mobile Delivery Cloud
  7. Pricing

Hosting options

  1. Self-hosted agents
  2. Mac hosted agents
  3. Linux hosted agents

Resources

  1. Docs
  2. Blog
  3. Changelog
  4. Webinars
  5. Plugins
  6. Case studies
  7. Events
  8. Comparisons

Company

  1. About
  2. Careers
  3. Press
  4. Brand assets
  5. Contact

Solutions

  1. Replace Jenkins
  2. Workflows for AI/ML
  3. Testing at scale
  4. Monorepo mojo
  5. Bazel orchestration

Legal

  1. Terms of Service
  2. Acceptable Use Policy
  3. Privacy Policy
  4. Subprocessors
  5. Service Level Agreement

Support

  1. System status
  2. Forum
© Buildkite Pty Ltd 2025