NSCloud Cache Plugin for Buildkite

Mounts cache volumes for Buildkite pipelines running on Namespace Cloud.

Example

Add the following to your pipeline.yml:

steps:
  - command: npm install
    plugins:
      - namespacelabs/nscache#v0.1
    agents:
      nsc-cache-tag: my-repo/my-step

How it works

When running Buildkite agents on Namespace platfrom you can specify additional agent tags modifying the configuration of the VM the agent runs on. nsc-cache-tag enables mounting a cache volume for this pipeline step. All steps having this tag will share cache volume contents (best effort).

The cache tag property enables mounting of a single volume under /cache/ path into the agent. The nscache plugin links subdirectories of the cache volume into the paths specified in the configuration. For example, if paths: node_modules the plugin will link ./node_modules to /cache/nscache/node_modules.

You don’t specify paths the plugin will automatically detect project platform and use the cache for directories used for caches by the platform. Currently supported:

  • NodeJS (if package.json is present in the repo root): ./node_modules, ~/.npm, ~/.cache/yarn, ~/.pnpm-store.
  • Go (if go.mod is present in the repo root): ~/go/pkg/mod, ~/.cache/go-build.

Advanced example

steps:
  - command: |
      # Install a package using global NPM cache:
      npm i -g license

      # Read current cache content.
      if ! cat my-cache/LICENSE
      then
        # Save the license to cache if not present.
        npx license --raw MIT > my-cache/LICENSE
      fi

    plugins:
      - namespacelabs/nscache#v0.1:
          paths:
            - my-cache # relative to the working dir
            - ~/.npm # absolute path
    agents:
      nsc-cache-tag: my-repo/my-step
      nsc-cache-size: 2g

Configuration

paths (optional, string or list of strings)

The paths to enable caching for. The paths may be absolute, relative (to working directory) or home-relative (~/...).

If not specified, automatic platform detection is used (see above).

