NSCloud Cache Plugin for Buildkite
Mounts cache volumes for Buildkite pipelines running on Namespace Cloud.
Example
Add the following to your
pipeline.yml:
steps:
- command: npm install
plugins:
- namespacelabs/nscache#v0.1
agents:
nsc-cache-tag: my-repo/my-step
How it works
When running Buildkite agents on Namespace platfrom you can specify additional agent tags modifying
the configuration of the VM the agent runs on.
nsc-cache-tag enables mounting a cache volume for
this pipeline step. All steps having this tag will share cache volume contents (best effort).
The cache tag property enables mounting of a single volume under
/cache/ path into the agent.
The
nscache plugin links subdirectories of the cache volume into the
paths specified in the
configuration. For example, if
paths: node_modules the plugin will link
./node_modules to
/cache/nscache/node_modules.
You don’t specify
paths the plugin will automatically detect project platform and use the cache
for directories used for caches by the platform. Currently supported:
- NodeJS (if package.json is present in the repo root):
./node_modules,
~/.npm,
~/.cache/yarn,
~/.pnpm-store.
- Go (if go.mod is present in the repo root):
~/go/pkg/mod,
~/.cache/go-build.
Advanced example
steps:
- command: |
# Install a package using global NPM cache:
npm i -g license
# Read current cache content.
if ! cat my-cache/LICENSE
then
# Save the license to cache if not present.
npx license --raw MIT > my-cache/LICENSE
fi
plugins:
- namespacelabs/nscache#v0.1:
paths:
- my-cache # relative to the working dir
- ~/.npm # absolute path
agents:
nsc-cache-tag: my-repo/my-step
nsc-cache-size: 2g
Configuration
paths (optional, string or list of strings)
The paths to enable caching for. The paths may be absolute, relative (to working directory) or
home-relative (
~/...).
If not specified, automatic platform detection is used (see above).