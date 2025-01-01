  1. Resources
  2. /
  3. Plugins
  4. /
  5. assume-identity-buildkite-plugin

Assume Identity Buildkite Plugin

A Buildkite plugin for changing an existing builds assigned user.

Why?

Is this your life?

Buildkite Problem

Currently Buildkite will not let you create a trigger step in your pipeline if the current build was created from a user not in your organization.

This can happen when your build is created from a webhook and the email in the git commit does not match a user’s email in your organization.

How?

When creating a trigger step, Buildkite will use the identity of the current builds owner unless another user has interacted with a block step. If a user has interacted with a block step they will become the owner of any triggered pipelines later in the build.

This plugin (ab)uses this functionality to upload a new block step into the current build and then immediately calls the Buildkite API to unblock this step as the user you wish to assume.

Buildkite Solution

Example

steps:
  - plugins:
    - mgoodings/assume-identity#v1.0.0:
        token: <users-api-token>

  - wait

Configuration

token

The API token for the user you wish to assign this build to.

label (optional)

The label of the block step. Defaults to “:cop: Halt! Identify!”.

Developing

To run the tests:

docker-compose run --rm tests

Recommended plugins

AWS Secrets Manager

Read secrets from AWS Secrets Manager.

seek-oss seek-oss

Vault Secrets

Expose build secrets stored in Vault to your jobs.

Official

Vault Secrets

Expose build secrets stored in Vault to your jobs.

Official

The plugins listed on this webpage are provided for informational purposes only. They have not undergone any formal security review or assessment. While we strive to provide useful resources, we cannot guarantee the safety, reliability, or integrity of these plugins. Users are strongly advised to conduct their own security evaluations before downloading, installing, or using any plugin. By using these plugins, you acknowledge and accept any risks associated with their use. We disclaim any liability for any harm or damages arising from the use of the plugins listed.

Start turning complexity into an advantage

Create an account to get started with a 30-day free trial. No credit card required.

Get started View pricing
Buildkite Pipelines

Platform

  1. Pipelines
  2. Pipeline templates
  3. Public pipelines
  4. Test Engine
  5. Package Registries
  6. Mobile Delivery Cloud
  7. Pricing

Hosting options

  1. Self-hosted agents
  2. Mac hosted agents
  3. Linux hosted agents

Resources

  1. Docs
  2. Blog
  3. Changelog
  4. Webinars
  5. Plugins
  6. Case studies
  7. Events
  8. Comparisons

Company

  1. About
  2. Careers
  3. Press
  4. Brand assets
  5. Contact

Solutions

  1. Replace Jenkins
  2. Workflows for AI/ML
  3. Testing at scale
  4. Monorepo mojo
  5. Bazel orchestration

Legal

  1. Terms of Service
  2. Acceptable Use Policy
  3. Privacy Policy
  4. Subprocessors
  5. Service Level Agreement

Support

  1. System status
  2. Forum
© Buildkite Pty Ltd 2025