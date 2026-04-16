Mergify CI Buildkite Plugin
A Buildkite plugin for integrating with Mergify CI Insights — upload JUnit test reports, detect pull request scopes, and upload scopes to Mergify Merge Queue.
Actions
junit-process
Process JUnit XML test reports and upload them to Mergify CI Insights. Detects silent test failures automatically using the step’s exit code.
steps:
- label: "Run tests"
command: pytest --junitxml=reports/junit.xml
plugins:
- mergifyio/mergify-ci#v2:
action: junit-process
report_path: "reports/*.xml"
token: "${MERGIFY_TOKEN}"
scopes
Detect which code scopes are affected by a pull request and upload them to the Mergify API. A Buildkite annotation is created to display the detected scopes directly on the build page.
steps:
- label: "Detect scopes"
plugins:
- mergifyio/mergify-ci#v2:
action: scopes
token: "${MERGIFY_TOKEN}"
scopes-git-refs
Return the merge-queue-aware base and head SHAs. Results are stored as Buildkite meta-data (
mergify-ci.base,
mergify-ci.head) for use by subsequent steps.
steps:
- label: "Get git refs"
key: git-refs
plugins:
- mergifyio/mergify-ci#v2:
action: scopes-git-refs
scopes-upload
Upload scopes to the Mergify API. Requires a prior
scopes-git-refs step for base/head refs. Scopes can be provided as a comma-separated list in plugin config, or read automatically from the
mergify-ci.scopes meta-data set by a prior
scopes step (both JSON and CSV formats are supported).
# Option 1: explicit scopes via plugin config
steps:
- label: "Get git refs"
key: git-refs
plugins:
- mergifyio/mergify-ci#v2:
action: scopes-git-refs
- label: "Upload scopes"
depends_on: git-refs
plugins:
- mergifyio/mergify-ci#v2:
action: scopes-upload
token: "${MERGIFY_TOKEN}"
scopes: "backend,frontend"
# Option 2: scopes from meta-data (set by a prior step)
steps:
- label: "Generate scopes"
key: generate-scopes
command: |
buildkite-agent meta-data set "mergify-ci.scopes" "backend,frontend"
- label: "Upload scopes"
depends_on: generate-scopes
plugins:
- mergifyio/mergify-ci#v2:
action: scopes-upload
token: "${MERGIFY_TOKEN}"
Using scopes to conditionally run steps
Detect scopes first, then use the meta-data to skip steps unaffected by the change:
steps:
- label: "Detect scopes"
key: scopes
plugins:
- mergifyio/mergify-ci#v2:
action: scopes
token: "${MERGIFY_TOKEN}"
- label: "Backend tests"
depends_on: scopes
command: pytest tests/backend/
if: build.env("BUILDKITE_TRIGGERED_FROM_BUILD_PIPELINE_SLUG") != null || build.pull_request.id != null
plugins:
- mergifyio/mergify-ci#v2:
action: junit-process
report_path: "reports/*.xml"
token: "${MERGIFY_TOKEN}"
# Use a dynamic pipeline or script to check scopes:
# SCOPES=$(buildkite-agent meta-data get "mergify-ci.scopes")
# echo "$SCOPES" | jq -e '.backend == "true"'
- label: "Frontend tests"
depends_on: scopes
command: npm test
plugins:
- mergifyio/mergify-ci#v2:
action: junit-process
report_path: "reports/*.xml"
token: "${MERGIFY_TOKEN}"
# SCOPES=$(buildkite-agent meta-data get "mergify-ci.scopes")
# echo "$SCOPES" | jq -e '.frontend == "true"'
For full conditional control, use a dynamic pipeline that reads the scopes meta-data and only uploads the relevant steps:
#!/bin/bash
# .buildkite/dynamic-pipeline.sh
SCOPES=$(buildkite-agent meta-data get "mergify-ci.scopes")
if echo "$SCOPES" | jq -e '.backend == "true"' > /dev/null 2>&1; then
cat <<'YAML'
- label: "Backend tests"
command: pytest tests/backend/
plugins:
- mergifyio/mergify-ci#v2:
action: junit-process
report_path: "reports/*.xml"
token: "${MERGIFY_TOKEN}"
YAML
fi
if echo "$SCOPES" | jq -e '.frontend == "true"' > /dev/null 2>&1; then
cat <<'YAML'
- label: "Frontend tests"
command: npm test
plugins:
- mergifyio/mergify-ci#v2:
action: junit-process
report_path: "reports/*.xml"
token: "${MERGIFY_TOKEN}"
YAML
fi
# pipeline.yml
steps:
- label: "Detect scopes"
key: scopes
plugins:
- mergifyio/mergify-ci#v2:
action: scopes
token: "${MERGIFY_TOKEN}"
- label: "Upload pipeline"
depends_on: scopes
command: .buildkite/dynamic-pipeline.sh | buildkite-agent pipeline upload
Configuration
|Property
|Required
|Default
|Description
action
|yes
|—
junit-process,
scopes,
scopes-git-refs, or
scopes-upload
token
|for API calls
|—
|Mergify CI authentication token
report_path
|for junit-process
|—
|Glob path to JUnit XML files
scopes
|no
|—
|Comma-separated list of scopes. If not set,
scopes-upload reads from
mergify-ci.scopes meta-data
mergify_api_url
|no
https://api.mergify.com
|Mergify API endpoint
job_name
|no
|Step label
|Override job name (useful for matrix builds)
mergify_config_path
|no
|—
|Path to
.mergify.yml configuration file
python_version
|no
3.13
|Python version for
mergify-cli. Uses
uv to download it if needed. Set to
system to use the agent’s system Python.
Meta-data
The plugin stores the following values via
buildkite-agent meta-data:
|Key
|Set by
|Description
mergify-ci.base
scopes,
scopes-git-refs
|Merge-queue-aware base SHA
mergify-ci.head
scopes,
scopes-git-refs
|Merge-queue-aware head SHA
mergify-ci.source
scopes,
scopes-git-refs
|Reference source (e.g.
buildkite_pull_request,
merge_queue)
mergify-ci.scopes
scopes
|JSON mapping of scope names to “true”/“false”
Annotations
The
mergify-cli writes Buildkite annotations (context:
mergify-ci-scopes) showing the detected scopes as a table. Annotations are written at both build scope (visible on the build page) and job scope (visible on the job card).
Requirements
- Python 3.x on the Buildkite agent
curl(for installing
uv)
jq(for JSON processing in
scopes-upload)
Development
Running tests
bats tests/
License
Apache 2.0 — see LICENSE.