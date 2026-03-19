Setup Runtime Buildkite Plugin
A Buildkite plugin to install and configure language runtimes and tools for your build steps.
Specify the tools you need directly in your pipeline YAML — the plugin installs them, configures the environment (
GOROOT,
JAVA_HOME, corepack, etc.), and prints the active versions to the build log. It can also auto-detect tools from
mise.toml,
.mise.toml, or
.tool-versions in your repository.
Uses mise under the hood for tool installation and version management.
Examples
Inline tools
steps:
- label: ":golang: Test"
plugins:
- buildkite/setup-runtime#v1.0.0:
tools:
- "go@1.22"
command: go test ./...
Multiple tools
steps:
- label: ":node: Build"
plugins:
- buildkite/setup-runtime#v1.0.0:
tools:
- "node@20"
- "python@3.12"
command: npm run build
Auto-detect from repo config
If your repository contains a
mise.toml,
.mise.toml, or
.tool-versions, the plugin picks it up automatically:
steps:
- label: ":wrench: Build"
plugins:
- buildkite/setup-runtime#v1.0.0: ~
command: make build
Monorepo
steps:
- label: ":golang: Test backend"
plugins:
- buildkite/setup-runtime#v1.0.0:
tools:
- "go@1.22"
dir: backend
command: go test ./...
Inline tools with repo config
Explicit tools are installed first, then repo config is auto-detected. Repo-level versions take precedence in the working directory:
steps:
- label: ":test_tube: Integration"
plugins:
- buildkite/setup-runtime#v1.0.0:
tools:
- "node@20"
command: make integration
Hosted agent cache volumes
cache: ".buildkite/cache-volume"
steps:
- label: ":golang: Test"
plugins:
- buildkite/setup-runtime#v1.0.0:
tools:
- "go@1.22"
command: go test ./...
On Buildkite hosted agents, the plugin automatically detects the cache volume and uses
/cache/bkcache/mise as
MISE_DATA_DIR — no
cache-dir config needed.
Configuration
tools (array of strings, optional)
Tools to install in
tool@version format. These are installed and activated globally for the step regardless of repo config files.
auto-detect (boolean, default:
true)
When
true, the plugin also runs
mise install from
mise.toml,
.mise.toml, or
.tool-versions if present in the working directory.
version (string, default:
latest)
Version of mise to install (e.g.
2026.2.11).
dir (string, optional)
Directory where
mise install and
mise env run. Defaults to the checkout directory. Useful for monorepos where tools are defined in a subdirectory.
cache-dir (string, optional)
Directory to use for
MISE_DATA_DIR. On hosted agents with an attached cache volume this is detected automatically. Mainly useful on self-hosted agents with a persistent disk.
Tool-specific environment setup
The plugin automatically configures tool-specific environment variables after installation:
|Tool
|Environment setup
go
|Sets
GOROOT, sets
GOPATH if unset, prepends
GOPATH/bin to PATH
java
|Sets
JAVA_HOME (handles macOS
Contents/Home layout)
node
|Enables corepack (yarn/pnpm available without separate install)
python
|Sets
PIP_REQUIRE_VIRTUALENV=0 if unset
ruby
|Sets
GEM_HOME if unset, prepends
GEM_HOME/bin to PATH
rust
|Sets
CARGO_HOME if unset, prepends
CARGO_HOME/bin to PATH
All configured tools print their active version to the build log for verification.
Development
Run plugin checks locally:
docker run --rm -v "$PWD:/plugin" -w /plugin buildkite/plugin-linter --id buildkite/setup-runtime --path /plugin
docker run --rm -t -v "$PWD:/plugin" buildkite/plugin-tester:latest
License
MIT License. See LICENSE for details.