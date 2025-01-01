  1. Resources
  2. /
  3. Plugins
  4. /
  5. pipeline-owners-buildkite-plugin

Pipeline Owners Buildkite Plugin

A Buildkite plugin that’s designed to introduce the concept of “owners”. A PIPELINEOWNERS file path can be provided via owners_file, or the plugin will default to using .buildkite/PIPELINEOWNERS.

The contents of a PIPELINEOWNERS file would look similar to this:

org-name/example-pipeline #team-cool cool_team@org-name.com
org-name/example-pipeline-2 @anothercooluser #team-not-cool

The above shows how a monorepo PIPELINEOWNERS file may look, where the “owners” of the pipelines are set using a Slack handle (@), a Slack channel (#), an email addess or a combination of multiple of these.

You can then set a method of alert in the plugin which will select the necessary owner identifier from the PIPELINEOWNERS.

How it works

The plugin injects a top-level nofity block in to the running pipeline, so that once the build has run to completion (passed, failed, blocked) the notification will trigger and deliver the status to the chosen target.

Options

These are all the options available to configure this plugin’s behaviour.

Required

method (string)

This is the method of delivering the build notification, this can be one of slack_channel, slack_handle or email.

A slack_channel is the # identifier of the channel, such as #general. A slack_handle is the username or handle of a team/group, such as @cool_user or @great_team. These are delivered via direct message (DM).

email will send the notification to the email addess listed in the PIPELINEOWNERS file

Optional

owners_file (string)

This allows you to override the default location of the PIPELINEOWNERS file, which is .buildkite/PIPELINEOWNERS.

Examples

It is recommended that the plugin be used in the upload step of the pipeline, this ensures that no additional steps must pass in order for the plugin to insert the notify block.

steps:
  - label: ":pipeline: Upload pipeline"
    command: buildkite-agent pipeline upload
    plugins:
        mcncl/pipeline-owners-buildkite-plugin#v1.0.0:
            method: slack_channel

To override the default location of the PIPELINEOWNERS file, set an owners_file attribute.

steps:
  - label: ":pipeline: Upload pipeline"
    command: buildkite-agent pipeline upload
    plugins:
        mcncl/pipeline-owners-buildkite-plugin#v1.0.0:
            owners_file: configs/buildkite/PIPELINEOWNERS
            method: slack_channel

⚒ Developing

You can use the bk cli to run the pipeline locally:

bk local run

👩‍💻 Contributing

Your policy on how to contribute to the plugin!

📜 License

The package is available as open source under the terms of the MIT License.

The plugins listed on this webpage are provided for informational purposes only. They have not undergone any formal security review or assessment. While we strive to provide useful resources, we cannot guarantee the safety, reliability, or integrity of these plugins. Users are strongly advised to conduct their own security evaluations before downloading, installing, or using any plugin. By using these plugins, you acknowledge and accept any risks associated with their use. We disclaim any liability for any harm or damages arising from the use of the plugins listed.

Start turning complexity into an advantage

Create an account to get started with a 30-day free trial. No credit card required.

Get started View pricing
Buildkite Pipelines

Platform

  1. Pipelines
  2. Pipeline templates
  3. Public pipelines
  4. Test Engine
  5. Package Registries
  6. Mobile Delivery Cloud
  7. Pricing

Hosting options

  1. Self-hosted agents
  2. Mac hosted agents
  3. Linux hosted agents

Resources

  1. Docs
  2. Blog
  3. Changelog
  4. Webinars
  5. Plugins
  6. Case studies
  7. Events
  8. Comparisons

Company

  1. About
  2. Careers
  3. Press
  4. Brand assets
  5. Contact

Solutions

  1. Replace Jenkins
  2. Workflows for AI/ML
  3. Testing at scale
  4. Monorepo mojo
  5. Bazel orchestration

Legal

  1. Terms of Service
  2. Acceptable Use Policy
  3. Privacy Policy
  4. Subprocessors
  5. Service Level Agreement

Support

  1. System status
  2. Forum
© Buildkite Pty Ltd 2025