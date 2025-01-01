Pipeline Owners Buildkite Plugin
A Buildkite plugin that’s designed to introduce the concept of “owners”. A
PIPELINEOWNERS file path can be provided via
owners_file, or the plugin will default to using
.buildkite/PIPELINEOWNERS.
The contents of a
PIPELINEOWNERS file would look similar to this:
org-name/example-pipeline #team-cool cool_team@org-name.com
org-name/example-pipeline-2 @anothercooluser #team-not-cool
The above shows how a monorepo
PIPELINEOWNERS file may look, where the “owners” of the pipelines are set using a Slack handle (
@), a Slack channel (
#), an email addess or a combination of multiple of these.
You can then set a
method of alert in the plugin which will select the necessary owner identifier from the
PIPELINEOWNERS.
How it works
The plugin injects a top-level
nofity block in to the running pipeline, so that once the build has run to completion (passed, failed, blocked) the notification will trigger and deliver the status to the chosen target.
Options
These are all the options available to configure this plugin’s behaviour.
Required
method (string)
This is the method of delivering the build notification, this can be one of
slack_channel,
slack_handle or
A
slack_channel is the
# identifier of the channel, such as
#general. A
slack_handle is the username or handle of a team/group, such as
@cool_user or
@great_team. These are delivered via direct message (DM).
PIPELINEOWNERS file
Optional
owners_file (string)
This allows you to override the default location of the
PIPELINEOWNERS file, which is
.buildkite/PIPELINEOWNERS.
Examples
It is recommended that the plugin be used in the upload step of the pipeline, this ensures that no additional steps must pass in order for the plugin to insert the
notify block.
steps:
- label: ":pipeline: Upload pipeline"
command: buildkite-agent pipeline upload
plugins:
mcncl/pipeline-owners-buildkite-plugin#v1.0.0:
method: slack_channel
To override the default location of the
PIPELINEOWNERS file, set an
owners_file attribute.
steps:
- label: ":pipeline: Upload pipeline"
command: buildkite-agent pipeline upload
plugins:
mcncl/pipeline-owners-buildkite-plugin#v1.0.0:
owners_file: configs/buildkite/PIPELINEOWNERS
method: slack_channel
⚒ Developing
You can use the bk cli to run the pipeline locally:
bk local run
👩💻 Contributing
Your policy on how to contribute to the plugin!
📜 License
The package is available as open source under the terms of the MIT License.