Download plugin for Buildkite

A Buildkite plugin which will download some files before running a build step.

The plugin creates a new directory for the downloads, and sets an environment variable called BUILDKITE_DOWNLOADS_PATH with the name of that directory. The directory is deleted after the build.

Example

The following pipeline downloads this file and then prints it out.

steps:
  - command: cat $${BUILDKITE_DOWNLOADS_PATH}/README.md
    plugins:
      - matrix-org/download#v1.1.0:
          urls:
            - https://raw.githubusercontent.com/matrix-org/download-buildkite-plugin/master/README.md

(The example above uses $$ to access the environment variable with the downloads directory, because that variable is not set when the pipeline file is interpolated.)

Configuration

urls (required, array)

The list of URLs to download.

The plugins listed on this webpage are provided for informational purposes only. They have not undergone any formal security review or assessment. While we strive to provide useful resources, we cannot guarantee the safety, reliability, or integrity of these plugins. Users are strongly advised to conduct their own security evaluations before downloading, installing, or using any plugin. By using these plugins, you acknowledge and accept any risks associated with their use. We disclaim any liability for any harm or damages arising from the use of the plugins listed.

