Download plugin for Buildkite
A Buildkite plugin which will download some files before running a build step.
The plugin creates a new directory for the downloads, and sets an environment
variable called
BUILDKITE_DOWNLOADS_PATH with the name of that directory. The
directory is deleted after the build.
Example
The following pipeline downloads this file and then prints it out.
steps:
- command: cat $${BUILDKITE_DOWNLOADS_PATH}/README.md
plugins:
- matrix-org/download#v1.1.0:
urls:
- https://raw.githubusercontent.com/matrix-org/download-buildkite-plugin/master/README.md
(The example above uses
$$ to access the environment variable with the
downloads directory, because that variable is not set when the pipeline file is
interpolated.)
Configuration
urls (required, array)
The list of URLs to download.