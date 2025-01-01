Deprecations Merger Buildkite Plugin
This a buildkite plugin intended for use with the next_rails gem.
Installation
Just add this to you
pipeline.yml:
steps:
- label: "Generate deprecations list"
- plugins:
- mateusdeap/deprecations-merger#v1.0.0
pattern: '<name-pattern-of-your-deprecation-files>'
As an example, if you’ve configured
next_rails to generate files named,
deprecations_shitlist0.json,
deprecations_shitlist1.json and so forth, than the
pattern argument should be
'deprecations_shitlist*.json'.
WARNING: This is still in a testing phase. It may not even work.