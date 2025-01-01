Private Global NPM Packages
A Buildkite plugin to utilise global installations of npm packages in your builds. This is particularly useful if you need to access private packages.
Prerequisites
Node installation on your Buildkite agents.
Install a npm package as global
steps:
- plugins:
- lendi-au/npm-global:
env: "NPM_TOKEN"
package: "@private-org/package"
Custom registry support
We have a custom registry which uses basic authentication rather than a
typical
NPM_TOKEN.
steps:
- plugins:
- lendi-au/npm-global:
token: "echo -n user:password | openssl base64"
authtype: "BASIC"
registry: "https://my-registry.example.org"
package: "@private-org/package"