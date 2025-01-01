  1. Resources
  2. /
  3. Plugins
  4. /
  5. npm-global-buildkite-plugin

Private Global NPM Packages

A Buildkite plugin to utilise global installations of npm packages in your builds. This is particularly useful if you need to access private packages.

Prerequisites

Node installation on your Buildkite agents.

Install a npm package as global

steps:
  - plugins:
    - lendi-au/npm-global:
          env: "NPM_TOKEN"
          package: "@private-org/package"

Custom registry support

We have a custom registry which uses basic authentication rather than a typical NPM_TOKEN.

steps:
  - plugins:
    - lendi-au/npm-global:
          token: "echo -n user:password | openssl base64"
          authtype: "BASIC"
          registry: "https://my-registry.example.org"
          package: "@private-org/package"

Recommended plugins

Publish to Packages

Publish packages to Buildkite Packages.

Official

Smoke Test

Runs the smoke test on Debian packages.

opx-infra opx-infra

Aptly Publish

Publishes Debian packages with Aptly.

opx-infra opx-infra

The plugins listed on this webpage are provided for informational purposes only. They have not undergone any formal security review or assessment. While we strive to provide useful resources, we cannot guarantee the safety, reliability, or integrity of these plugins. Users are strongly advised to conduct their own security evaluations before downloading, installing, or using any plugin. By using these plugins, you acknowledge and accept any risks associated with their use. We disclaim any liability for any harm or damages arising from the use of the plugins listed.

Start turning complexity into an advantage

Create an account to get started with a 30-day free trial. No credit card required.

Get started View pricing
Buildkite Pipelines

Platform

  1. Pipelines
  2. Pipeline templates
  3. Public pipelines
  4. Test Engine
  5. Package Registries
  6. Mobile Delivery Cloud
  7. Pricing

Hosting options

  1. Self-hosted agents
  2. Mac hosted agents
  3. Linux hosted agents

Resources

  1. Docs
  2. Blog
  3. Changelog
  4. Webinars
  5. Plugins
  6. Case studies
  7. Events
  8. Comparisons

Company

  1. About
  2. Careers
  3. Press
  4. Brand assets
  5. Contact

Solutions

  1. Replace Jenkins
  2. Workflows for AI/ML
  3. Testing at scale
  4. Monorepo mojo
  5. Bazel orchestration

Legal

  1. Terms of Service
  2. Acceptable Use Policy
  3. Privacy Policy
  4. Subprocessors
  5. Service Level Agreement

Support

  1. System status
  2. Forum
© Buildkite Pty Ltd 2025