Last9 Deployment Marker — Buildkite Plugin
Sends deployment events to Last9 from Buildkite pipelines so you can correlate releases with errors, latency shifts, and APDEX changes on your dashboards.
steps:
- label: ":rocket: Deploy"
command: ./deploy.sh
plugins:
- last9/deployment-marker#v1.0.0:
refresh_token: "${LAST9_REFRESH_TOKEN}"
org_slug: "your-org"
env: "production"
That’s it. The plugin wraps your deploy step — fires a
start event before it runs and a
stop event when it completes (
success on exit 0,
failure on anything else) with
duration_ms included automatically.
Configuration
|Option
|Required
|Default
|Description
refresh_token
|Yes
|—
|Last9 API refresh token
org_slug
|Yes
|—
|Your Last9 organization slug
env
|Yes
|—
|Deployment environment (
production,
staging, …)
service
|No
|Pipeline slug
|Service name — must match your APM
service_name label
event_name
|No
deployment
|Label for the change event
data_source_name
|No
|—
|Last9 cluster or data source name
api_base_url
|No
https://app.last9.io
|Override the Last9 API base URL
max_retry_attempts
|No
3
|Retry attempts on failure
retry_backoff_ms
|No
1000
|Initial backoff in ms
max_retry_backoff_ms
|No
30000
|Maximum backoff cap in ms
Store
LAST9_REFRESH_TOKEN as a Buildkite secret or in your agent’s environment hooks. Never hard-code it.
What gets sent
Every event includes the deployment outcome plus the full Buildkite context automatically:
|Attribute
|Source
service
service config (or pipeline slug)
env
env config
result
success /
failure (stop event only)
pipeline_slug
BUILDKITE_PIPELINE_SLUG
pipeline_name
BUILDKITE_PIPELINE_NAME
build_id
BUILDKITE_BUILD_ID
build_number
BUILDKITE_BUILD_NUMBER
build_url
BUILDKITE_BUILD_URL
commit_sha
BUILDKITE_COMMIT
branch
BUILDKITE_BRANCH
tag
BUILDKITE_TAG
commit_message
BUILDKITE_MESSAGE
actor
BUILDKITE_BUILD_CREATOR (falls back to
BUILDKITE_BUILD_AUTHOR)
step_label
BUILDKITE_LABEL
step_key
BUILDKITE_STEP_KEY
job_id
BUILDKITE_JOB_ID
source
BUILDKITE_SOURCE
retry_count
BUILDKITE_RETRY_COUNT
triggered_from_build_id
BUILDKITE_TRIGGERED_FROM_BUILD_ID
rebuilt_from_build_id
BUILDKITE_REBUILT_FROM_BUILD_ID
duration_ms
|Computed: wall-clock time from step start to marker send (stop event only)
Empty values are omitted.
result and
duration_ms are only present on the stop event.
Requirements
curl and
jq — both available on standard Buildkite agent images.
Documentation
Full documentation at last9.io/docs/integrations/ci-cd/buildkite.
Related
- last9/deployment-marker-action — same thing for GitHub Actions