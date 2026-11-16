Publish to BrewPage Buildkite Plugin
Publish a test report, HTML or Markdown page, file or static site from a Buildkite step to BrewPage and get a shareable link. Free, fast, no sign-up and no API key; agent-friendly REST API.
The plugin runs after your step command (
post-command hook), uploads the path with
curl, prints the link, stores it in build meta-data as
brewpage-link and adds an annotation with the link.
Example
Publish an HTML test report, even when the tests fail:
steps:
- label: ":test_tube: Tests"
command: npm ci && npx playwright test
plugins:
- kochetkov-ma/brewpage#v1.0.0:
path: playwright-report
Publish one file as a public page, listed in the BrewPage gallery and searchable:
steps:
- label: ":memo: Docs"
command: ./build-docs.sh
plugins:
- kochetkov-ma/brewpage#v1.0.0:
path: docs/guide.md
namespace: public
tags: docs,guide
Read the link in a later step:
buildkite-agent meta-data get brewpage-link
Configuration
path (required, string)
File, directory or
.zip to publish. A directory becomes a static site; an
.html or
.md file becomes a page; anything else (PDF, image, archive, text) is served as a file.
kind (optional,
auto |
file |
site, default
auto)
auto publishes a directory as a site and anything else as a file. Use
site to publish a
.zip as a static site.
namespace (optional, string)
Empty (default): private, unlisted and not indexed; anyone who has the link can still open it.
public: listed in the public gallery and the sitemap, so search engines and people can find it. Never publish secrets, tokens or personal data to
public.
ttl (optional, integer)
Days the publication stays; a server default applies when omitted. Limits: up to 30 days without an account, up to 90 with a free profile.
tags (optional, string)
Comma-separated tags.
entry (optional, string)
Site entry file; default
index.html at the site root.
owner-token-env (optional, string, default
BREWPAGE_OWNER_TOKEN)
Name of the environment variable that holds your owner token. With a token, every publication of your pipelines belongs to one owner you can manage at account.brewpage.app. Mint one with
curl -fsS https://brewpage.app/api/owner-token and keep it in your secrets manager. Without it each publication still gets its own manage link.
password-env (optional, string, default
BREWPAGE_PASSWORD)
Name of the environment variable that holds an access password (at least 4 characters). Protected publications are hidden from the gallery.
show-manage-url (optional, boolean, default
true)
Print the manage link in the log. Anyone who has it can edit or delete the publication: set
false when your build logs are public.
annotate (optional, boolean, default
true)
Add a build annotation with the link.
api-url (optional, string, default
https://brewpage.app)
BrewPage base URL.
Requirements
bash,
sh and
curl on the agent;
jq is used when present.
Developing
docker run --rm -v "$PWD:/plugin:ro" buildkite/plugin-tester:v5.0.0
docker run --rm -v "$PWD:/plugin:ro" buildkite/plugin-linter:v3.2.0 --id kochetkov-ma/brewpage
Links
License
MIT